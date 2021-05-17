Almost 25 percent of adults in the United States were worse off financially than the previous year, the highest since the survey began asking the question in 2014. Those with a bachelor’s degree, high earners and White Americans were less likely to be affected by the economic crisis than those with a high school education or less, low-income individuals and people of color.
While 75 percent of all adults reported they were “doing okay” by November, only 45 percent of those without a high school degree said so, compared with 89 percent of those with a bachelor’s degree. Some 80 percent of White Americans and 84 percent of Asian Americans reported doing okay financially, compared with 64 percent each of Black and Hispanic Americans.
N.J. residents face highest tax burdens
Residents of New Jersey will face the highest tax burdens over a lifetime, a new study says.
Those living in New Jersey will pay on average a total of $931,698. Nationwide, Americans will pay $525,037 over their lives, which includes taxes on income, property, cars and retail spending, according to the study from financial technology company Self.
On average, a person will spend about one-third of their earnings on taxes, according to the study, which is based on the 2019 Consumer Expenditure Report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The analysis extrapolates tax rates that were in effect over an 18-to-79-year life span.
Most of the lifetime tax bill — nearly 65 percent — is in the form of state and federal levies on income. Auto taxes cost an average of $29,521 over the years. Californians and New Yorkers will pay the most in sales taxes, roughly $40,000, over their lifetimes.
West Virginians will pay the least over their lives, at $321,023, the study showed.
A targeted ransomware attack hit four countries among the Asian operations of AXA Partners, the international subsidiary of AXA insurance group, AXA Partners said. The criminals claimed to have stolen 3 terabytes of data, including medical records and communications with doctors and hospitals. The attack and its full impact were being investigated. AXA noted the attack was recent but did not say when exactly it occurred. The ransomware attack affected information technology operations in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong and the Philippines, the company said.
Stellantis on Tuesday will provide details of a new strategic partnership with Foxconn, the main assembler of Apple’s smartphones, the transatlantic automaker said Monday. Stellantis needs a solution to compete in China, the world’s largest vehicle and EV market where rivals have invested large sums amid stricter carbon emission regulations. Meanwhile, sales from Stellantis brands remain relatively weak.
