Delroy Jones monitors soybeans as they are loaded into a truck at the Ruff Brothers Grain elevator in Leonore, Ill., on July 6, 2018. (Daniel Acker/Reuters)

President Trump celebrated signing an $867 billion farm bill into law Thursday with a ceremony at the White House, praise from farm-state lawmakers, and a 2005 video of him singing at the Emmy’s in blue overalls and a straw hat.

But beneath the festivities, the new law also represented a mixed success for Republicans’ outgoing congressional majority — as the legislation failed to make significant progress on the GOP’s long-held goal of cutting federal food stamps, while also enlarging federal agricultural subsidies disliked by some on the right.

The Trump administration also announced Thursday that it would take unilateral action to impose stricter work requirements on food-stamp beneficiaries, offering a partial victory for conservatives by implementing a policy Congress considered but rejected in negotiations.

The outcome of the farm bill is a microcosm of the past two years of unified Republican government of both chambers of Congress, as the legislation doles out federal benefits to business interests while doing little to restrict spending.

GOP control of Congress failed to yield the repeal of President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, or cuts to federal entitlement programs. Republicans did pass a $1.5 trillion tax cut that slashed the corporate tax rate, and agreed to a bipartisan budget deal last spring that dramatically raised social and military spending.

“This farm bill is part of a broader Republican surrender on runaway spending that we’ve seen across a number of issues,” said Brian Riedl, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank, who said he has tried repeatedly and unsuccessfully to convince Republican lawmakers to reduce agricultural subsidies. “There were farm subsidy reforms that they could have easily passed to rein in America’s largest corporate welfare program. They didn’t even try.”

The push for food-stamp cuts

House Republicans saw the farm bill, last authorized in 2014, as a chance to restrict access to the food-stamp program used by about 40 million Americans.

Another group of lawmakers, this one bipartisan and represented in both chambers of Congress, saw the legislation as an opportunity to rein in excesses in the $20 billion the federal government gives in subsidies to agriculture producers every year.

These competing demands shaped the course of the fight over the farm bill, although both sides ultimately failed in many of their policy demands.

Although most adults who receive food stamps work, House Republicans wanted to force states to add work requirements for food stamps on older workers, ages 49 to 59, as well as parents with children ages 6 to 12. Congressional Republicans argued that doing so would encourage more Americans to work, rather than being “dependent” on the safety net.

“We believe breaking the poverty cycle is the only way forward,” Rep. K. Michael Conaway (R-Tex.), chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, said at a news conference this past spring.

Democrats balked at those proposals immediately, saying they would inflict needless pain on poor Americans. According to an estimate by Mathematica Policy Research, House GOP legislation would result in benefits cuts for up to 1.1 million households, although conservatives and Republicans contest those numbers.

The farm bill presented Congress with another opportunity to cut spending they would ultimately not take. Reps. Ron Kind (D-Wis.) and Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) were part of a bipartisan group, including House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) and Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), determined to limit the bill’s agriculture subsidies.

They had a list of at least 18 proposals they wanted to at least put to a vote before the House and Senate, including preventing a small number of firms from receiving federal subsidies worth more than $1 million in just one year, according to House aides.

Another amendment would have brought the maximum income farmers can earn and still receive federal subsidies from $1.8 million for a married couple to $1.4 million, said Alison Winters of Americans for Prosperity, a conservative group.

Senate kills House GOP effort

But obstacles to House Republicans’ plan to cut food stamps faced immediate opposition, including within their own party. Republicans led by Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kan.), chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, never joined many of the demands to cut food stamps pushed by House Republicans.

Months of negotiations frequently pitted Conaway against Roberts and the two leading Democratic negotiators, Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and Rep. Collin C. Peterson (D-Minn.), aides and lawmakers said.

In an interview, Roberts suggested House Republicans initially failed to grasp that the farm bill required 60 votes — and therefore support from Democrats — to pass the Senate.

The realities of legislating in the Senate “had to be digested by Republicans over in the House and finally understood” before negotiators could strike a deal, said Roberts. “If you want to be stuck, you can be stuck. But you have to count votes.”

Stabenow also said she was sure that she would keep the Democratic Senate caucus unified against the House Republican proposals.

“I was negotiating from a position of strength,” Stabenow said in an interview. “Pat [Roberts], from the beginning, knew we needed to be together on this.”

House Republicans were also frustrated Trump never issued a veto threat over the work requirements, which some conservatives say was their best hope of extracting concessions from the Senate.

They thought the GOP missed an opportunity to pressure vulnerable Democratic lawmakers in the 2018 midterm elections, such as Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), over the question of work requirements for food-stamp beneficiaries. Some polling suggested large majorities of Americans support the stricter work requirements.

House Republicans touted some changes to food-stamp programs that were included in the final farm legislation. The law includes new “program integrity” measures such as a new federal clearinghouse to prevent individuals from receiving food-stamp benefits in multiple states, as well as the elimination of a program set up under Obama that rewards states for efficiently administering the SNAP program.

“I am proud of the work we have done to fight for the hard-working farm and ranch families who feed and clothe this nation,” Conaway said in a statement, adding that the law “enhances the integrity of our nutrition programs.”

Safety net for farmers

At a meeting in the Capitol this summer, outgoing House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) told Roberts that the Senate needed to do more to push work requirements on the food-stamp program, Roberts said.

“I said, ‘Look, look, look, Mr. Speaker, we’re not going to the front door and banging on it,” Roberts recalled, saying he added: “‘We’re coming in the back door, and have talked with all these folks.”

But Ryan did not press Senate negotiators over the expanded agriculture subsidies, Roberts said. In 2011, Ryan had pushed a budget that cut $30 billion from the farm program over a decade.

At the time, Ryan said, “We shouldn’t be giving corporate farms, these large agribusiness companies, subsidies. I strongly believe that,” according to the New York Times. Kind had in prior sessions of Congress worked on amendments with Ryan to limit subsidy payments.

In 2018, House Republicans did not push major agriculture subsidy reforms, according to multiple aides and lawmakers. The final proposal ultimately enlarged some of these subsidies, for instance expanding eligibility for one subsidy to more-distant relatives of farmers, such as cousins, nephews and nieces.

None of the 18 subsidy reform proposals were included in the final legislation. At a closed-door morning meeting of the House Democratic caucus the week the bill passed, Kind rose to speak against the farm bill for not cutting agriculture subsidies for wealthy farmers. Only two other House Democrats ended up voting against the farm bill.

Grassley, one of two farmers in the Senate and one of 13 senators to vote against the farm bill, had a plan to tighten standards for farmers who claim they are “actively engaged” on a farm, backing liberal complaints that farm subsidies flow to “city-dwellers” who do little actual farm labor.

“It was really hard to get people to focus on this,” said Nan Swift, director of federal affairs for the National Taxpayers Union, which lobbied to curtail the subsidies. “Even when [the bill] was practically on the floor, I had an ag staffer from an ag district say that they didn’t think a farm bill would happen this year.”

Relief for farm country

The Democrats who signed off on the farm bill often said they wished they could have limited the agriculture subsidies. But lawmakers felt an urgency to get a deal done, as farmers nationwide faced the fallout of economic threats.

Commodity prices had fallen from their historic highs in 2011 and 2012. Roberts and Stabenow together went to Manhattan, Kan., where they heard from a “packed” house of worried farmers, and Roberts heard similar stories in other states.

The Trump administration’s trade war also weakened House conservatives’ leverage, as losses sustained through retaliatory tariffs by China increased the urgency of completing a deal quickly, according to lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

“We’re in a situation with low prices, tariff retaliation, bad weather — everything that could possibly go wrong,” Roberts said in an interview. “We had to get it done. We had to. . . . The times are so important right now in farm country.”

The move announced earlier this week by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue helped give conservatives an out. Bypassing Congress, the proposal that would weaken the waivers it gives states to temporarily suspend some food-stamp work requirements. While not as dramatic as the changes sought by House Republicans, it could affect up to 755,000 families, USDA officials said.