SenseTime Group filed plans for an initial public offering that would list China's largest artificial intelligence company on the Hong Kong exchange. China International Capital Corporation, Haitong Securities and HSBC Holdings are joint sponsors on the proposed offering, the company said in documents filed with the exchange Friday. The IPO could raise at least $2 billion, depending on the valuation the company is seeking, people familiar with the matter have said. The SoftBank Group-backed company, which makes AI technology for interpreting images, has thrived during the coronavirus pandemic. SenseTime's cameras have been used by the government to tell whether people are wearing masks, to read their temperatures and to determine their identities when their faces are covered. The need to enforce lockdown measures increased demand for its facial recognition software in China.