And Friday, the company disclosed in a securities filing that it has been subpoenaed by the U.S. Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security for information related to injuries reported by Peloton users and that the Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the company’s public disclosures on the matter.
The shares fell 8.5 percent to $104.34, the worst one-day rout since early May — when the company recalled its Tread and Tread Plus treadmills and stopped selling them after reports of injuries and a child’s death. Peloton unveiled detailed plans to restart sales for its lower-priced Tread product on Tuesday, delivering a boost to the stock.
While shares are up about 30 percent since bottoming out in May, the company has struggled to find its footing after soaring in 2020. It had shed more than a third of its value from a Jan. 13 record, lagging a 18 percent rise for the S&P 500 over that stretch.
In its results released Thursday afternoon, sales in the just-ended quarter were slightly stronger than analysts predicted: Revenue rose 54 percent to $936.9 million. But for the current quarter, the company expects an adjusted loss of $285 million, with $800 million in revenue.
Co-founder and chief executive John Foley appeared undeterred by the negative market reaction in an interview on Bloomberg TV on Friday.
In response to the subpoenas, Foley said in the interview that the company “will always cooperate with authorities whenever there’s an investigation. We’re proud of what we’re doing.”
— Bloomberg News
SOFTWARE
Support.com shares soar after a shorting
The social-media mob scored another direct hit, this time with a little-known software company that Wall Street started betting against.
Support.com shares soared Friday, adding to this week’s triple-digit rally as day traders touted the Los Angeles-based company, the platform of which helps companies manage technical and customer support.
The shares climbed about 34 percent to close at $26.33 on Friday, the highest since 2000. Earlier, the stock had surged as much as 203 percent. Support.com was among the most mentioned companies on Stocktwits over the previous day, and trading volume on Friday was more than 1,500 percent the three-month average.
Retail traders began taking note of Support.com last month, after short bets piled up against the company, and interest in the stock appeared to have reignited earlier this week. Support.com gained each session this week, soaring nearly 200 percent. The rally has added more than $400 million to the company’s market value, which is now over $600 million.
Earlier this week, data compiled by Vanda Research showed that Support.com was among the most highly shorted stocks to have seen a recent acceleration in buying by retail — as opposed to professional — investors.
Support.com’s outstanding short interest accounts for about 60 percent of the float, a measure of the shares available for trading, according to data from S3 Partners.
Support.com is scheduled to hold an extraordinary general meeting on Sept. 10 regarding the proposed merger with bitcoin miner Greenidge Generation Holdings.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
SenseTime Group filed plans for an initial public offering that would list China's largest artificial intelligence company on the Hong Kong exchange. China International Capital Corporation, Haitong Securities and HSBC Holdings are joint sponsors on the proposed offering, the company said in documents filed with the exchange Friday. The IPO could raise at least $2 billion, depending on the valuation the company is seeking, people familiar with the matter have said. The SoftBank Group-backed company, which makes AI technology for interpreting images, has thrived during the coronavirus pandemic. SenseTime's cameras have been used by the government to tell whether people are wearing masks, to read their temperatures and to determine their identities when their faces are covered. The need to enforce lockdown measures increased demand for its facial recognition software in China. The government has used SenseTime's cameras to tell whether people are wearing face masks, read temperatures and determine people's identities when their faces are covered.
Affirm Holdings is partnering with e-commerce giant Amazon to let shoppers make payments over time, the buy-now-pay-later firm said Friday. Select Amazon customers will be able to split the total cost of purchases of $50 or more into simple monthly payments by using Affirm, the San Francisco-based company said. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.) Affirm shares jumped 30 percent in extended trading.
— From news services