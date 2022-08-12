Peloton to cut nearly 800 jobs, raise prices amid declining sales

Placeholder while article actions load

Peloton to cut hundreds of jobs Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Peloton will embark on a sweeping overhaul that includes cutting nearly 800 jobs, raising prices for its Bike Plus and Tread machines, and outsourcing functions such as equipment deliveries and customer service to outside companies. The changes, which the company disclosed Friday in a memo to employees, also includes gradually closing many of its retail showrooms — a process that will get underway next year. It’s the most wide-ranging shake-up yet under chief executive Barry McCarthy, a tech veteran who took the helm in February.

Peloton is hoping to turn around a business that had thrived during the early days of the pandemic but suffered a punishing slowdown in the past year. Sales are declining, losses are mounting, and the company’s stock price is down nearly 90 percent over the past 12 months. The latest moves are an attempt to reinvigorate sales, boost efficiency and restore some of Peloton’s former cachet.

Advertisement

In its third known set of layoffs this year, the company will fire 784 employees across its distribution and customer service teams. Peloton will stop using in-house employees and vans to deliver equipment, and shutter 16 warehouses across North America. Instead, it will rely on providers of third-party logistics to set up bikes and treadmills at homes.

— Bloomberg News

5 Chinese firms to leave N.Y. exchange

Five Chinese state-owned firms including China Life Insurance and oil giant Sinopec said Friday they would delist from the New York Stock Exchange amid heightened diplomatic and economic tensions with the United States.

The companies, which also include Aluminium Corporation of China (Chalco), PetroChina and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical, said in separate statements that they would apply for delistings of their American Depository Shares later this month.

Advertisement

The five, which were added to the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA) list in May after they were identified as not meeting U.S. regulators’ auditing standards, will keep their listings in Hong Kong and mainland Chinese markets.

There was no mention of the auditing row in separate statements by the Chinese companies outlining their moves, which come amid heightened tensions after last week’s visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Beijing and Washington have been in talks to resolve a long-running dispute that could mean Chinese firms being kicked off U.S. exchanges if they do not comply with U.S. audit rules.

Some of China’s largest companies including Alibaba Group Holdings, J.D. Com and Baidu are among almost 270 on the list and at threat of being delisted.

— Reuters

Advertisement

U.S. import prices fell for the first time in seven months in July, helped by a strong dollar and lower fuel and nonfuel costs, while consumers' one-year inflation outlook ebbed in August, the latest signs that price pressures may have peaked. Import prices, which exclude tariffs, fell 1.4 percent last month after rising 0.3 percent in June, the Labor Department said on Friday. That was the largest monthly drop since April 2020 and exceeded the 1 percent decline expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

The U.S. soybean harvest, already forecast as the biggest ever, will top previous expectations as prospects in major producing states like Illinois, Indiana and Ohio make up for shortfalls west of the Mississippi River, the government said on Friday. But corn production will be smaller than previously thought and 5 percent smaller than last year as adverse weather during critical periods of development limited harvest potential.

Advertisement

Bain & Co. said it's "ashamed" of the consultancy's role in destabilizing South Africa's tax agency after the country's most senior treasury official called for companies to stop doing business with the firm. The public apology by Bain's managing partner in South Africa comes days after the U.K. banned the group from bidding for state contracts because of its links to corruption in South Africa. Bain was found by the country's judicial commission to have had ties to illegal dealings during work restructuring the South African Revenue Service.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article