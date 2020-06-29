The contract signings — a barometer of finalized purchases over the next two months — have fallen 5.1 percent over the past year, but Monday’s better-than-expected pending home sales data offers some optimism for the housing market, which was severely hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.

In all four U.S. regions, there were massive increases in signed contracts on a month-over-month basis after declines across the board in April.

AIRLINE INDUSTRY

Boeing makes first 737 Max flight test

Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration began long-awaited flights to test whether the revamped 737 Max is safe following two deadly crashes.

A Max 7 flight-test aircraft took off from Boeing Field at about 9:55 a.m. local time Monday, with an FAA pilot sharing the controls with a crew member from the company. Flight enthusiasts around the world followed in real time as the aircraft flew over central Washington.

The certification flight is a milestone toward ending a grounding imposed worldwide in March 2019 after the two crashes of Boeing’s best-selling model killed 346 people.

LABOR

College degrees help curb job losses

A college education is proving more valuable than ever during the coronavirus pandemic, insulating many American workers from the job losses that have ravaged the economy.

Of the 20 million Americans who have lost their jobs in the virus-induced crisis, many more have been individuals without a college education than those with at least a bachelor’s degree, according to research by Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly and economists Shelby Buckman and Lily Seitelman. Jobs for those without college degrees tend be more contact-heavy and less compatible with remote work than those of graduates.

Also in Business

A federal appeals court on Monday stayed a lower court’s order requiring officials from General Motors and Fiat Chrysler to resolve GM’s racketeering lawsuit. “In order to provide sufficient time to consider the matters raised in GM’s petition, and having considered the relevant factors, we conclude that a temporary stay is appropriate,” the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit said in a court filing.

A former president of the United Auto Workers has reimbursed the union for $55,000 worth of inappropriate travel expenses, the union says. Dennis Williams repaid the money after an independent review of spending, the union said Monday. The repayment comes after disclosures in a federal corruption probe that some UAW officials spent thousands in union money for golf, lodging and fancy meals in Palm Springs, Calif.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group filed for bankruptcy protection after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close shows around the world, bringing one of the best-known brands in live performance to its knees. The Montreal-based company, controlled by private equity giant TPG Capital, requested court protection through the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act in Canada. Application under the CCAA will be heard by the Quebec Superior Court Tuesday and the company will also seek its immediate provisional recognition in the United States under Chapter 15.

9 a.m.: Standard & Poor’s releases the S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for April.

10 a.m.: The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for June.