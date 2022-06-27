Pending home sales increased last month

Compared with a year earlier, contract signings were down 12 percent on an unadjusted basis. The Realtors association noted that at the median single-family home price, and with a 10 percent down payment, the monthly mortgage payment has increased by about $800 since the start of the year.
Mortgage rates are hovering near the highest levels since 2008, compounding affordability challenges on top of steep housing prices. While rising rates are expected to make borrowing costs even more expensive, that could temper demand for homes and potentially ease price pressures.
By region, contract signings in the Northeast and South rose, while those in the Midwest and West declined, the Realtors association said. All four areas were down from a year ago.
The index of pending home sales is based on contract signings, rather than when a contract closes like existing-home sales. Sales of previously owned homes fell for a fourth month in May, receding to the lowest level in nearly two years.
— Bloomberg News
Factory orders increased in May
Orders placed with U.S. factories for durable goods rose more than expected in May, suggesting business investment so far remains firm even in the face of rising interest rates and mounting concerns about the economy.
Bookings for durable goods, or items meant to last at least three years, increased 0.7 percent in May after a revised 0.4 percent advance a month earlier, Commerce Department figures showed Monday. The figures are not adjusted for inflation.
The value of core capital goods orders, a proxy for investment in equipment that excludes aircraft and military hardware, rose 0.5 percent in May after a 0.3 percent gain a month earlier. The median estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.1 percent increase in orders for all durable goods and a 0.2 percent gain in the core figure.
— Bloomberg News
Spirit Airlines is entering the final days before a critical shareholder vote with a sweetened offer from suitor Frontier Group Holdings and new support from a proxy adviser to take that deal over a higher bid from JetBlue Airways. Frontier late on Friday increased the cash portion of its offer to $4.13 a share, up about $2 from its original bid, along with 1.91 shares of its stock for each Spirit share. Those terms value the offer at about $24.29 a share, based on the closing price Friday, or about $2.6 billion. Frontier leaders took the message to Spirit shareholders on Monday, saying in an open letter that merger synergies will boost the value of their proposal over the long term, making it “far superior to what JetBlue offers.”
Deutsche Lufthansa said Monday that it plans to put some of its Airbus A380 superjumbo jets back into service next year after mothballing the aircraft at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The German airline said it is assessing how many A380s will be reactivated and where they will fly. It expects to use them again starting in summer 2023 and said the decision was made “in response to the steep rise in customer demand and the delayed delivery of ordered aircraft.” The airline announced in September 2020 that it was taking its A380s out of service as demand for air travel remained stubbornly low.
Michael Burry, the founder of Scion Asset Management who was made famous in the movie “The Big Short,” suggested on Twitter that the “Bullwhip Effect” happening in the retail sector may lead to the Federal Reserve reversing rate increases and its quantitative tightening policy. His tweet linked to a CNN story about retailers considering letting customers keep items they want to return rather than having to take the items back and add them to already bulging inventories.
— From news services