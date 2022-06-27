Pending home sales increased last month

Placeholder while article actions load



Spirit Airlines is entering the final days before a critical shareholder vote with a sweetened offer from suitor Frontier Group Holdings and new support from a proxy adviser to take that deal over a higher bid from JetBlue Airways. Frontier late on Friday increased the cash portion of its offer to $4.13 a share, up about $2 from its original bid, along with 1.91 shares of its stock for each Spirit share. Those terms value the offer at about $24.29 a share, based on the closing price Friday, or about $2.6 billion. Frontier leaders took the message to Spirit shareholders on Monday, saying in an open letter that merger synergies will boost the value of their proposal over the long term, making it “far superior to what JetBlue offers.”



Deutsche Lufthansa said Monday that it plans to put some of its Airbus A380 superjumbo jets back into service next year after mothballing the aircraft at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The German airline said it is assessing how many A380s will be reactivated and where they will fly. It expects to use them again starting in summer 2023 and said the decision was made “in response to the steep rise in customer demand and the delayed delivery of ordered aircraft.” The airline announced in September 2020 that it was taking its A380s out of service as demand for air travel remained stubbornly low.



Michael Burry, the founder of Scion Asset Management who was made famous in the movie “The Big Short,” suggested on Twitter that the “Bullwhip Effect” happening in the retail sector may lead to the Federal Reserve reversing rate increases and its quantitative tightening policy. His tweet linked to a CNN story about retailers considering letting customers keep items they want to return rather than having to take the items back and add them to already bulging inventories.