Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) said in a statement that Juul “knowingly targeted young people with tactics similar to the tobacco companies’ playbook. There is no proof these e-cigarettes are safe and until there is, we need to get Juul products off shelves and out of the hands of young people.”

— Associated Press

CORPORATIONS

Schick and Harry's deal blocked by FTC

Harry’s billed itself as an alternative to overpriced razors, and the sales pitch worked — too well, in fact.

The shaving company’s planned sale to Schick razor maker Edgewell Personal Care officially collapsed on Monday after the Federal Trade Commission sued to block the $1.37 billion deal on anti-competitive grounds. Edgewell said Monday it’s walking away, “given the inherent uncertainty of a potential trial, the required investment of resources and time and the distraction that a continuing court battle would entail.”

In advertisements, Harry’s pitched itself as “the shaving company that’s fixing shaving.” In its complaint, the FTC argues that Harry’s successfully disrupted an effective duopoly between Edgewell and Gillette-maker Procter & Gamble and forced the incumbents to start lowering their prices for razors.

— Bloomberg News

AUTO INDUSTRY

HAAH carmaker to use Chinese platform

Carmaker HAAH Automotive Holdings said on Monday it plans to assemble and sell cars based on a platform designed by Chinese carmaker Chery Automobile in the United States and Canada by late next year or early 2022. Irvine, Calif.-based HAAH said its first vehicle under the new brand, Vantas, will be a premium sport utility.

The firm will assemble its vehicles in a U.S. factory but has yet to decide on its location.

Michigan is among the many options being considered by HAAH, as it looks to employ between 1,000 and 1,500 workers once the plant is fully operational, the firm said.

HAAH also has an agreement with Chinese carmaker Zotye to distribute Zotye’s vehicles in the United States.

— Reuters

Also in Business

A mining company has withdrawn its request for the federal government’s permission to dig up minerals near the vast wildlife refuge in the Okefenokee Swamp, saying it plans to submit an application that proposes a smaller area for the project. The Army Corps of Engineers disclosed last summer that it was weighing a permit for Twin Pines Minerals to mine for titanium dioxide less than four miles from the southeastern boundary of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. Critics feared the project could cause irreparable harm to the swamp’s fragile ecosystem, which serves as habitat to alligators, bald eagles and other protected species.

Apple lost its bid to reargue that VirnetX Holding patents on secure communications are invalid. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit rejected Apple’s request that it reconsider the November ruling. The court had previously remanded the case for a recalculation of damages.

Billionaire Peter Thiel, an early investor in Facebook who once controlled 45 million shares of the social media giant, unloaded most of his remaining stake last week. Thiel, a member of Facebook’s board, sold 53,602 shares held by his firm Rivendell One for $11 million, leaving him with about $2 million of stock, according to a regulatory filing Friday. Thiel sold most of his stake in 2012.

The Simon Property Group will buy mall operator Taubman Realty in a deal valued at about$3.6 billion. Simon Property is the nation’s largest mall operator. It said Monday that its operating partnership will buy all of Taubman stock for $52.50 per share. The Taubman family will remain a 20 percent partner in Taubman Realty Group.

— From news services

