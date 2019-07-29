PHARMACEUTICALS

Pfizer spinoff to combine with Mylan

Pfizer has agreed to spin off its off-patent branded drugs business and combine it with generic drugmaker Mylan, a move that leaves Pfizer with its more profitable innovative drugs, including cancer treatment Ibrance and pneumonia vaccine Prevnar.

The move, which brings blockbuster treatments Viagra and Lipitor under one umbrella with Mylan’s EpiPen, is part of a years-long effort by Pfizer to split into three parts — innovative medicines, lower margin off-patent drugs facing generic competition and consumer health care. Pfizer agreed in December to combine its consumer health business with GlaxoSmithKline.

The combined company, which will get a new name, is expected to have 2020 revenue of $19 billion to $20 billion, with free cash flow expected to be more than $4 billion.

The pharmaceutical industry has been under intensifying pressure from lawmakers, including President Trump, to keep prices down for U.S. consumers, which has limited profits and led to recent deals, such as Bristol-Myers Squibb’s plan to buy Celgene and AbbVie’s acquisition of Allergan.

Mylan said chief executive Heather Bresch, who took the helm in 2012 and faced intense political pressure over the high price of EpiPen, will retire after the deal closes.

Mylan’s chairman, Robert Coury, will become executive chairman.

— Reuters

OIL INDUSTRY

Venezuela could lose Citgo after ruling

Venezuela could lose its largest U.S. asset after a court allowed a Canadian gold mining company to seize shares of Citgo Petroleum’s parent to satisfy an arbitration award.

A U.S. appeals court ruled on Monday that Crystallex International may seize U.S.-based stock of Citgo’s parent, which is part of Venezuela’s state-owned oil company, to cover a $1.4 billion award over the nationalization of gold fields.

Unless reversed on appeal or blocked by the Trump administration, the decision would allow Crystallex to auction the shares to satisfy Venezuela’s unpaid debt to the Canadian company.

That means the South American country, in the grip of its worst recession, could lose control of the refiner that processes Venezuelan crude.

It also complicates efforts by U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó as he wages a power struggle with current President Nicolás Maduro. Guaidó has asked President Trump to bar creditors from seizing the country’s assets.

Guaidó and Maduro are battling for control of Citgo by naming conflicting board nominees for its owner, Petróleos de Venezuela, or PDVSA. A state-court judge in Delaware will decide who has the legal right to appoint directors for the state-run oil company, which owns Citgo.

Venezuelan officials are scrambling to keep their hands on Citgo to rebuild the economy.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Four pharmaceutical companies collectively are agreeing to pay California nearly $70 million to settle allegations that they delayed drugs to keep prices high, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Monday. The bulk of the money will come from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and its affiliates for paying to delay a generic narcolepsy drug, Provigil, from entering the market for nearly six years. Teva is paying $69 million, which Becerra says is the largest pay-for-delay settlement received by any state.

The U.S. Treasury Department said it plans to borrow more than twice as much as previously anticipated in the third quarter, assuming lawmakers free up spending by lifting the debt ceiling. The department said Monday that it expects to issue $433 billion in net marketable debt from July through September, $274 billion more than it estimated in April.

Uber Technologies is cutting a third of its marketing department globally, said a person familiar with the matter. The ride-hailing company will dismiss about 400 employees. Uber went public in May and currently trades just below the IPO price. The San Francisco-based company and its hometown rival, Lyft, are under pressure from investors for heavy losses.

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for June.

Earnings: Merck, Apple.

— From news services