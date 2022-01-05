The companies said on Wednesday they expect to begin clinical trials of the shingles vaccine, which will combine Pfizer’s antigen technology and BioNTech’s mRNA platform technology, in the second half of 2022.
This type of vaccine prompts the body to make a protein that is part of the pathogen, triggering an immune response.
If successful, the vaccine will compete with GlaxoSmithKline’s two-dose vaccine Shingrix, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2017. The vaccine brought in about 2 billion pounds in revenue in 2020.
ExxonMobil, the largest U.S. oil producer, said on Wednesday it had made two discoveries in the Stabroek Block off Guyana, one of its top bets for production growth this decade.
Guyana has been the scene of the world’s biggest offshore discoveries for years, with 10 billion barrels of recoverable oil and gas confirmed since it began production in 2019. An Exxon-led consortium is responsible for all output in the South American country.
Exxon said the discoveries, made at the Fangtooth-1 and Lau Lau-1 wells, will add to its previous resource estimates. It did not provide a volume update.
The Fangtooth-1 well encountered high-quality oil-bearing sandstone reservoirs 11 miles northwest of Exxon’s large Liza field. The Lau Lau-1 well has high-quality hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone reservoirs 42 miles southeast of Liza, the company said.
In September, Exxon announced a discovery at Pinktail in the Stabroek Block, also without specifying the size of the reserves.
Exxon operates with a 45 percent stake in the 6.6 million-acre Stabroek Block as part of a consortium that includes Hess, which has a 30 percent stake, and China’s CNOOC, which has 25 percent.
Exxon had previously said it sees potential for installing 10 floating production vessels in the Stabroek Block. The first six such vessels could pump more than 1 million barrels of oil and gas per day by 2027, Hess said in its most recent financial results.
Chrysler plans go all electric by 2028, the latest automaker to announce a shift away from gasoline-powered engines under rising pressure to act on climate change. The company said Wednesday that it will launch its first electric vehicle by 2025. Chrysler announced its electric plans along with a new AI-enabled vehicle system powered by a battery that it says can travel 350 to 400 miles per charge. Fiat Chrysler is part of Europe's Stellantis, the parent company that also owns Peugeot.
Walmart is betting big on its service to deliver groceries directly to customers' refrigerators. The retailer's InHome offering will be expanded to 30 million U.S. households by the end of the year, five times more than the current level, according to a company statement Wednesday. Walmart plans to hire more than 3,000 drivers and build out a fleet of electric delivery vans to support the program. Walmart has been testing the InHome service for more than two years with trials in Pittsburgh, northwest Arkansas and other areas.
U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in December, pointing to underlying labor market strength, but skyrocketing coronavirus infections could slow momentum in the months ahead. Private payrolls surged by 807,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday. Data for November was revised lower to show 505,000 jobs added instead of the initially reported 534,000. The survey was conducted in mid-December just as coronavirus cases, driven by the omicron variant, were rising sharply across the country.
