Walmart is betting big on its service to deliver groceries directly to customers' refrigerators. The retailer's InHome offering will be expanded to 30 million U.S. households by the end of the year, five times more than the current level, according to a company statement Wednesday. Walmart plans to hire more than 3,000 drivers and build out a fleet of electric delivery vans to support the program. Walmart has been testing the InHome service for more than two years with trials in Pittsburgh, northwest Arkansas and other areas.