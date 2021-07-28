In the second quarter, the vaccine booked $7.8 billion in sales, Pfizer said in a statement Wednesday, more than the $7.05 billion analysts expected, on average.
The companies, which have delivered 1 billion doses of the two-shot regimen, have contracts for 2.1 billion doses through mid-July.
If Pfizer’s sales projections are met, the vaccine would climb into the highest rank of blockbuster medicines.
— Bloomberg News
AIRCRAFT INDUSTRY
First quarterly profit for Boeing since 2019
Boeing reported its first quarterly profit since 2019, and revenue topped expectations as the giant aircraft maker tries to dig out from the most difficult stretch in its history. Boeing earned $567 million in the second quarter, compared with a $2.4 billion loss a year ago.
The return of the troubled 737 Max jet after two deadly crashes is key to Boeing’s rebound. Boeing delivered 79 commercial planes in the quarter, compared with 20 a year earlier.
Still, Boeing’s core commercial planes business lost money. That was offset, however, by profits in Boeing’s defense and space unit and its services division.
The firm said the adjusted core profit, which excludes certain unusual items, was 40 cents per share. Wall Street had projected a per-share loss of 65 cents, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. Revenue was $17 billion, beating analysts’ forecast of $16.6 billion, according to a survey by FactSet.
— Associated Press
Also in Business
McCormick & Co. is voluntarily recalling some seasonings because of possible salmonella contamination. The company said this week that it’s recalling McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning. No illnesses have been reported to date in relation to the recalled products. McCormick said the potential risk was brought to its attention by the Food and Drug Administration during routine testing. The products were shipped between June 20 and July 21 to 32 states, Bermuda and Canada.
Surging coronavirus cases are blurring the view for health insurers of how 2021 will play out. Medicare Advantage coverage specialist Humana said Wednesday it was maintaining its 2021 earnings forecast, citing “heightened uncertainty” about the pandemic. That came a day after insurer Centene maintained its forecast for the year instead of raising it like UnitedHealth and Anthem when they reported second-quarter results this month.
Global sales and profit for McDonald’s surged past Wall Street targets Wednesday as restaurants reopened despite staffing shortages and consumers lapped up a celebrity meal inspired by South Korean pop band BTS. The fast-food chain also raised its guidance for fiscal 2021, saying a slightly quicker than expected recovery should lead to global systemwide sales growth in the mid- to high teens versus midteens previously. Same-store sales jumped 40.5 percent in the second quarter and exceeded the pre-pandemic levels of 2019 for the second straight quarter.
Visible Vapors has been warned by the Food and Drug Administration for selling certain e-cigarette products that have not been authorized. The FDA’s letter to the Pennsylvania-based company cites two products, Visible Vapors Irish Potato 100 ml and Visible Vapors Peanutbutter Banana Bacon Maple (The King) 100 ml, for which it has not submitted premarket authorization applications. All e-cigarette makers were required to apply to the FDA by Sept. 9, 2020, to continue selling their products.
— From news services
Coming today
8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases second-quarter gross domestic product data.
10 a.m.: Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates.
Earnings: Amazon, Merck.