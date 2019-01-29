PHARMACEUTICALS

Pfizer reports profit loss for 4th quarter

Pfizer lost $394 million in the fourth quarter as it booked billions in charges for layoffs and losses related to the acquisition of Hospira, which makes sterile injectable medicines.

Pfizer edged past Wall Street’s profit expectations, but its 2019 financial forecast was far below what analysts anticipated.

Chief executive Albert Bourla said Pfizer’s revenue will return to growth in 2021, driven by its cancer treatment franchise and anticipated approval of new vaccines and a non-opioid pain reliever.

Bourla said he expects net drug prices — what Pfizer receives after discounts and rebates to insurers — to be down about 1 percent in the United States this year.

— Associated Press

ECONOMY

Consumer confidence dropped in January

U.S. consumer confidence fell to a 1½-year low in January as a partial government shutdown and financial markets turmoil left households nervous about the economy’s near-term outlook.

The drop in confidence reported by the Conference Board on Tuesday mirrors another survey earlier this month showing sentiment tumbling to its lowest level since President Trump was elected more than two years ago.

The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index dropped 6.4 points to 120.2 this month, the lowest reading since July 2017.

— Reuters

EARNINGS

Harley-Davidson reports profit decline

Harley-Davidson reported worse-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday and forecast a slump in global shipments of its motorcycles in 2019.

To avoid the fallout of a tariff war waged by President Trump, the American company said it would boost investment at its Thailand plant to serve European markets. Such a move would allow its motorbikes to avoid retaliatory tariffs by the European Union on U.S. imports.

The news on the Thailand facility came hours after Harley reported a fourth straight year of declines in worldwide sales. The company has been struggling to revive demand in the United States, which accounts for nearly 60 percent of total sales.

Harley expects to ship up to 222,000 motorcycles globally in 2019, the lowest number since 2010.

— Reuters

Also in Business

U.S. home prices rose at a slower pace in November, as sales have tumbled and affordability has deteriorated for many would-be buyers. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index grew 4.7 percent from a year earlier, dropping off from a 5 percent annual increase in October. Home sales drifted downward for much of 2018, causing homes to sit on the market longer and price growth to slip. Buyers have found it difficult to afford a home because of a shortage of properties at a median price of roughly $250,000, last year's rising mortgage rates, and roughly six years of home price growth exceeding wage gains.