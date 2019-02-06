Automakers

Pickup trucks, SUVs boost GM profit

General Motors on Wednesday reported a quarterly profit that exceeded Wall Street expectations, thanks to high-margin pickup trucks and small SUVs in the U.S. market and cost-cutting.

All of the No. 1 U.S. automaker’s profit came from North America, where those lucrative models helped overcome an overall drop in the number of vehicles it sold. The company’s operations in China and South America combined added nothing to the company’s bottom line in the quarter.

The stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, driven by strong U.S. results, stood in contrast to the job cuts GM has begun to make in its salaried and hourly workforces.

The Detroit automaker has received political blowback, including from President Trump, after announcing in late November it would not allocate new product to five plants in North America that mostly produce less-popular sedan models, indicating they will probably close.

GM said on Wednesday that China’s $300 million in operating earnings in the fourth quarter was offset by other international markets. It sold fewer vehicles in China, its largest market by volume, and said weak currencies in South America had also affected results.

On Wednesday, GM reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.1 billion, or $1.40 per share, vs. a loss of $5.2 billion, or $3.65 per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.43 per share, above the $1.22 analysts polled by Refinitiv IBES had expected.

It reported a fourth-quarter loss in 2017 to adjust for an overhaul of the U.S. tax system. Excluding those charges, the automaker had reported net income of $2.4 billion.

— Reuters

Toyota profit decreases despite strong sales

Toyota’s fiscal third-quarter profit plunged to 180.9 billion yen ($12.6 billion), about a fifth of what the Japanese automaker earned the previous year, despite relatively solid sales, the Japanese automaker said Wednesday.

Toyota Motor Corp.’s October-December profit in 2017 had totaled 941.8 billion yen, helped by perks from U.S. tax restructuring.

Toyota, Japan’s No. 1 automaker, said profit for the latest quarter was also hurt by unrealized gains and losses in equity securities.

Quarterly sales totaled 7.8 trillion yen ($71 billion), up nearly 3 percent from 7.6 trillion the previous year, according to the maker of the Camry sedan, Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models.

Toyota lowered its profit for the fiscal year through March to 1.87 trillion yen ($17 billion), down from 2.5 trillion yen in the previous fiscal year and below its earlier projection for 2.3 trillion yen ($21 billion) profit.

Last week, Japanese rival Honda Motor Co. reported fiscal third-quarter profit fell 71 percent from a year earlier to 168 billion yen ($1.5 billion).

— Associated Press

Health care

Boston Scientific reports income growth

Boston Scientific on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $386 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Marlborough, Mass.-based company said it had net income of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The medical-device manufacturer posted revenue of $2.56 billion in the period.

For the quarter ending in April, Boston Scientific expects its per-share earnings to range from 35 cents to 36 cents.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

Online subscriptions accelerated for a fourth quarter for the New York Times Co., prompting it to set an ambitious new goal: hitting 10 million subscriptions by 2025. The publisher of the eponymous newspaper added 265,000 new digital subscriptions last quarter, the biggest increase since the months right after the 2016 election. Fourth-quarter revenue increased 10 percent when excluding the impact of an extra week in 2017, with subscription sales up 5 percent and advertising sales up 11 percent. Digital advertising revenue was up 23 percent, while print advertising revenue decreased 10.2 percent.

Publicis Groupe is setting off alarm bells on Madison Avenue as the ad industry's earnings season gets underway. The French owner of Saatchi & Saatchi and Leo Burnett Worldwide suffered a surprise drop in fourth-quarter sales, blaming cuts in ad spending by consumer brands in the United States. Organic revenue fell 0.3 percent in the quarter.

