British Airways pilots authorize labor action

British Airways pilots voted in favor of industrial action as part of an accelerating pay dispute that’s threatening to disrupt flights at the height of the busy summer travel season.

Pilots backed action, including a walkout, with a 93 percent majority, the British Airline Pilots Association said Monday in a statement. Meanwhile, British Airways is due to appear at the United Kingom’s high court Tuesday to seek an injunction to halt any strike.

Dates for a walkout haven’t been finalized, the union said, adding that negotiations are on hold until after the court proceedings. The labor group said it remains open to reaching a resolution with the airline, part of International Consolidated Airlines Group.

A strike, if it goes ahead, would be the company’s first involving pilots in about four decades. The demands relate to pay, profit sharing and a share-awards program, and they come after the cockpit crew took salary cuts in the wake of the financial crisis to help bolster the airline’s finances, according to the union.

“We are very disappointed that BALPA has chosen to threaten the travel plans of thousands of our customers,” a BA spokesman said in an emailed statement. “Our proposed pay offer of 11.5% over three years is fair.”

Halliburton cuts jobs as demand declines

Halliburton is shifting its strategy in its largest region to deal with subdued customer spending by trimming 8 percent of its North American workforce and shelving unused frack gear.

The world’s biggest provider of fracking equipment, including heavy-duty rock-blasting pumps and sand-storage silos, declined to tell analysts and investors Monday how much pressure-pumping gear it has parked in the United States and Canada. The Houston-based contractor made the workforce cut in the region during the second quarter, while keeping its head count elsewhere roughly the same, spokeswoman Emily Mir said.

“We recognize the changing behavior of our North American customers and are executing a new playbook to keep generating returns and free cash flow,” CEO Jeff Miller said on the call.

Industry consultant Rystad Energy estimated in February that Halliburton and its competitors would have a year-end supply of 24.4 million horsepower for fracking but would face demand of just 14.5 million this year. Shale producers have cut spending as investors pressure the firms to return cash to shareholders after the worse oil-price crash in a generation five years ago.

Volvo is recalling about half a million cars worldwide because of a faulty engine component that may, in extreme cases, cause a vehicle to catch fire. The Swedish carmaker said Monday the affected cars are two-liter, four-cylinder diesel engines manufactured between 2014 and 2019 in the following models: S60, S80, S90, V40, V60, V70, V90, XC60 and XC90.

Germany's Bayer signed a deal on Monday to sell its Dr. Scholl's foot-care brand to U.S. private investment firm Yellow Wood Partners for $585 million, the second of two consumer care products it had put on the block. Bayer, whose stock has slumped amid lawsuits over an alleged cancer-causing effect of its Roundup weed killer, struck a deal in May to sell U.S. sun-care brand Coppertone to Nivea maker Beiersdorf for $550 million.

