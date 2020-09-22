About 4 in 10 Americans — 43 percent — say they expect the economy to improve in the next year, about the same as in July. But just 28 percent said they expect things to get worse, a slight improvement from the 35 percent who said so in July and a significant improvement from May, when 40 percent expected things to continue getting worse. This month, 27 percent expect no change in economic conditions in the next year.

The poll found that 67 percent of Republicans call the economy good, compared with 16 percent of Democrats.

The poll finds that half of Americans approve of how Trump is handling the economy. Yet 43 percent approve of how he is handling his job overall.

About two-thirds of Americans — 65 percent — say their own personal finances are good.

— Associated Press

RETAIL

Brookfield Properties, Ralph Lauren cut jobs

Brookfield Properties, one of the nation’s largest mall operators, is cutting 20 percent of its workforce in its retail division, as the pandemic has accelerated online shopping amid a string of store closings.

Brookfield, which operates 170 mall properties, has more than 2,000 employees in its retail division, the company said.

The news came as luxury fashion firm Ralph Lauren said that it was cutting 15 percent of its workforce by the end of its fiscal year, which ends in March. The layoffs come as it accelerates its online operations and tries to become more nimble.

— Associated Press

U.S. motorists drove 262.4 billion vehicle miles in July, 33.2 billion vehicle miles fewer than the same month a year earlier, as government lockdowns to stop the spread of coronavirus kept drivers home, according to a monthly report from the Transportation Department. U.S. driving data is closely watched because gasoline consumption is a key driver of oil prices.