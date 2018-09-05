BANKING

Rules had 'modest' effect on lending: GAO

Contrary to Republican claims that banks have been severely harmed by Washington’s response to the 2008 financial meltdown, post-crisis rules have had only a “modest” effect on lenders, says a government study released Wednesday.

The Government Accountability Office’s review of small-business lending at community banks found that such lending increased even as new rules were put in place and that “changes in the regulatory environment likely had a modest effect on community banks’ small business lending.” The study said local market forces and a bank’s individual characteristics were much more important.

That finding runs counter to bankers’ claims that regulations were a primary driver of changes in their lending practices, according to a GAO survey. It also contrasts with rhetoric from Republicans including President Trump, who recently said that Obama-era regulation of community banks had hurt them and their customers.

— Bloomberg News

TECHNOLOGY

Uber announces new safety measures

Uber announced a slew of new safety features Wednesday intended to give riders and drivers peace of mind when using the app.

The biggest change is a system called “Ride Check.” Uber says it is an extension of the GPS system that tracks riders and drivers within the app. Now it will be leveraged to detect possible crashes and anomalies such as unusually long waits. The system will send an alert to the rider and driver asking whether there’s an issue, and it gives them the option to contact authorities or Uber’s safety line.

It is a proactive system designed to minimize crash response time and address safety fears on an app where there have been numerous reports of violence and sexual assault.

The safety changes were announced Wednesday at a New York media event marking chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi’s first anniversary with Uber.

“Today, we’re raising the bar on safety by unveiling new features that will help protect all our customers and the information they entrust to us,” the CEO said in a statement.

Other features introduced Wednesday are aimed at making drivers less reliant on handsets, including voice commands to allow for hands-free pickups and communication with customers.

Another tweak alters the data trail left behind once a trip has been completed. Instead of having access to users’ pickup and drop-off locations, Uber says, drivers will now see customers’ general pickup and drop-off areas in trip logs, not actual addresses.

— Faiz Siddiqui

ALSO IN BUSINESS

The Securities and Exchange Commission is poised to be back at full strength after the Senate confirmed Elad Roisman on Wednesday to fill the regulator's open Republican seat, likely providing a boost for the Trump-appointed chairman who leads the agency. Roisman, who has been serving as chief counsel to the Senate Banking Committee, will join the SEC as Chairman Jay Clayton tries to secure enough support from commissioners to pass rules on his agenda. Near the top of Clayton's list is a sweeping effort to overhaul conflict-of-interest regulations for Wall Street brokers.

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, whose prescription opioid marketing practices are being blamed for sparking the addiction and overdose crisis, announced Wednesday that it is making a $3.4 million grant to Harm Reduction Therapeutics, a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit organization, to help develop a low-cost naloxone nasal spray. The announcement comes amid lawsuits from local governments accusing Purdue and other drug industry firms of using deceptive marketing to encourage heavy prescribing of the painkillers. Naloxone is seen as one major piece in overdose prevention strategies. First responders, drug users and others have taken to carrying naloxone to reverse overdoses.

— From news reports

COMING THURSDAY

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases second-quarter productivity data.

10 a.m.: Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates.

10 a.m.: Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for August.

10 a.m.: Commerce Department releases factory orders for July.