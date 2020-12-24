“Christmas comes whether the Postal Service does or not,” said Simeon Siegel, analyst at BMO Capital Markets. “At the end of the day, Santa has to deliver. If that means that the Postal Service or port stoppages or any other supply bottlenecks are preventing items from getting to the tree, there’ll be a last-minute attempt to find something.”

The rush to the mall is good news for retailers, many of which are still trying to make up for the sales they lost because of coronavirus restrictions this year. In-person purchases carry higher margins than delivered items, plus shoppers are more likely to throw in “something extra” at the last second when gift-hunting in store, boosting basket sizes — and companies’ net sales.

Americans have largely shunned in-person shopping this year to steer clear of potential virus exposure. Seasonal shopping started weeks earlier than usual and more of the volume moved online, resulting in Black Friday visits dropping 52 percent compared with a year ago, according to data from Sensormatic Solutions. It was also down sharply over Super Saturday weekend, traditionally the last shopping surge before Christmas.

— Bloomberg News

ENERGY

Shell oil site in Nigeria seized in legal dispute

An oil site operated by Royal Dutch Shell’s Nigerian unit has been seized by one of the country’s state governments because of a dispute over an oil spill that occurred decades ago.

The government of Rivers state in the Niger Delta sealed off the base, which is called Kidney Island and in the oil hub of Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, according to a statement emailed by Kelvin Ebiri, a spokesman for the governor, Nyesom Wike. The facility and Shell’s 30 percent stake in a nearby block, known as Oil Mining Lease 11, were “lawfully purchased through public auction ordered by the court,” he said.

Shell “dismissed the purported takeover” of Kidney Island and OML 11, asserting in a statement that the judgment is still subject to appeals submitted by the company to a local court in Rivers state. The state government’s announcement is “premature and prejudicial,” it said. The transfer of the oil license requires the approval of Nigeria’s federal minister of petroleum resources, which has not been granted, according to the statement.

A spokesman for Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the tussle over OML 11. It will be difficult for Rivers state to take control of Shell’s share of the permit because the federal government is “highly unlikely” to sign off on the transfer, Menas Associates, a London-based strategic and political risk consultancy, said in a note published Nov. 30.

Shell is involved in a long-running legal battle with a local community in Rivers state that has successfully sued the company for millions of dollars in damages for polluting its land.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Robinhood Financial was sued in a proposed class action for allegedly failing to inform clients it was selling their stock orders to trading firms and effectively charging backdoor commission fees. The complaint in San Francisco federal court follows the company's $65 million settlement last week with the Securities and Exchange Commission over similar allegations. A Robinhood spokeswoman declined to comment.

Dutch activist investor Follow This filed a climate resolution for BP's annual general meeting, having received support from the oil giant earlier this year. But the two parties were ultimately unable to agree on the final details to put forward the resolution together. The resolution asks the London-based company to set and publish targets that are consistent with the goals of the 2015 Paris agreement on climate change, which is aimed at keeping global warming "well below" 2 degrees Celsius.