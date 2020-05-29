Powell’s remarks will probably be the last from a Fed policymaker before officials enter a blackout period at midnight Friday leading up to the June 9-10 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee. Officials are widely expected to leave interest rates just above zero at that gathering and recommit to using their full range of tools to support the U.S. economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

AD

AD

The Fed chair responded to questions about one of its most complex and riskiest programs intended to support the economy — the Main Street facility — which has been slow to launch. Powell said the central bank is “days away” from getting it up and running. The loan program is designed to help small and medium-sized businesses that don’t have access to public markets, he said.

Powell and his colleagues have warned that the pandemic may leave deep and lasting scars on the economy, even as the U.S. and other countries begin to emerge from lockdowns designed to limit the contagion.

— Bloomberg News

Car-SHARING INDUSTRY

Uber to offer rides by the hour in pandemic

Uber Technologies on Friday said it would offer rides by the hour in some U.S. cities, a feature aimed at helping Americans with essential trips during the coronavirus pandemic.

AD

AD

The option, which is already available in a handful of cities in Australia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East, will cost $50 per hour. Fares for regular Uber rides are generally based on the level of demand and the trip distance.

Uber said it decided to expand the hourly feature to the U.S. after riders requested an option for extended trips during the pandemic to avoid exposure to different drivers and vehicles when taking multiple trips in a confined time period.

The company said it expected the option to be used for trips to grocery stores, pharmacies and doctors appointments, but would monitor use going forward.

Hourly bookings will be available in Atlanta, Chicago, Washington, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Seattle and Tacoma, Wash., beginning Tuesday, with expansions planned.

AD

AD

— Reuters

Also in Business

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Abbvie's oral treatment for managing heavy menstrual bleeding associated with fibroids in premenopausal women. The treatment is the first nonsurgical option available to patients suffering from the condition. Fibroids are benign muscle tumors of the uterus that can cause heavy menstrual bleeding, pain, bowel or bladder problems and infertility. They are most common in women ages 35 to 49 and a leading reason for surgical removal of the uterus in the United States.

California regulators approved PG&E Corp.'s $58 billion reorganization plan late Thursday, bringing the power giant another step closer to exiting the biggest utility bankruptcy in U.S. history. The state's Public Utilities Commission unanimously voted in favor of PG&E's proposal after the company agreed to revamp its structure. The changes, pushed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), are intended to dramatically overhaul California's largest utility.

AD

AD

Pier 1 Imports, which was in bankruptcy before covid-19 locked down the U.S. economy, won permission from a federal judge Friday to liquidate its remaining stores. It expects to wrap up going-out-of-business sales in October. Pier 1 entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year with hopes of closing some stores, shedding debt and selling the whole business. The pandemic dashed those hopes.