Engine failures and fires have dogged the Korean automakers’ vehicles since September 2015, when the company issued an engine failure recall.
It has issued at least eight more recalls for a host of engine problems, according to NHTSA documents posted on its website Monday.
The agency says it is opening the engineering analysis probe to evaluate whether previous recalls covered enough vehicles. It also will monitor the effectiveness of previous recalls.
Hyundai said it Monday that it is cooperating with regulators.
The vehicle fires involve the related Korean automakers’ Theta II GDI, Theta II MPI, Theta II MPI hybrid, Nu GDI and Gamma GDI engines. Models covered include Hyundai’s Sonata, Santa Fe, and Elantra and as well as Kia’s Sorento, Rio, Optima and Soul.
— Associated Press
MARKETS
Wall Street awaits 'Santa Claus rally'
Wall Street hopes the stock market will deliver a late gift to investors amid a volatile December.
Monday kicked off the annual “Santa Claus rally,” when the stock market tends to climb into the end of the year. Since 1969, the S&P 500 index has averaged a gain of 1.3 percent over the seven-day “Santa Claus rally” period, which includes the last five trading sessions of the year and the first two trading days of the new year, according to “The Stock Trader’s Almanac.”
Major U.S. indexes are sitting on double-digit gains in 2021, buoyed by a strengthening economy, supportive monetary policy and government spending. But investors are now contending with a host of worries including high inflation, tighter policy from central banks, stricter travel curbs brought on by the omicron variant and growing concerns on an economic slowdown.
This has been one of the S&P 500’s most volatile Decembers since 1987, according to data complied by Bloomberg. The benchmark index’s average daily move has been 1.1 percent this month through Thursday, the fourth-largest for any December in more than three decades.
— Bloomberg News
CORPORATIONS
Survey: 72% of CEOs fear losing their jobs
The C-suite is a bundle of nerves this winter. as chief executives are worried about losing their jobs in 2022 because of business disruptions, tracking closely with the 94 percent of bosses who say their corporate models need to be overhauled within three years.
The fear-of-imminent-firing figure surged from 52 percent in 2020, itself a high-anxiety year. AlixPartners took the pulse of 3,000 CEOs and executives at the director level and above across 10 industries, half with revenue more than $1 billion. The pool was dispersed across North America, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.
Supply chain, labor market and digitalization topped the executives’ lists of concerns. While the global pandemic exacerbated the situation, the coronavirus itself was notably missing from the top 10 concerns for 2022. Only three percent of executives cited it as their main worry.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
Ford Motor Co. is recalling 184,698 Ford F-150 pickups from the 2021 and 2022 model years, warning the drive shaft may fracture and prevent wheels from turning properly and increasing crash risk, according to a filing with federal regulators. It transfers torque to other parts of the vehicle and may become fractured in affected trucks, Ford said. The firm notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Dec. 16 that thermal and acoustic insulators on the underbody of the F-150s “may loosen and contact with the aluminum drive shaft,” which may fracture because of heat buildup or other damage.
U.S. natural gas futures posted their largest gain since late October on a chillier weather forecast that calls for more demand of the heating fuel in Chicago and other large population centers. Futures for January delivery settled 8.8 percent higher at $4.06 per million British thermal units on the New York Mercantile Exchange on Monday for the steepest one-day advance since Oct. 25.
Goldman Sachs, one of Wall Street’s staunchest advocates of returning employees to offices, will require staffers to get tested more frequently for the coronavirus and receive vaccination booster shots as the firm stands by its workplace philosophy through surging infection rates in New York. Starting Jan. 10, mandatory testing will double to twice weekly, the investment bank announced in an internal memo on Monday. And by Feb. 1, anyone entering offices must have received a booster shot, if they’re eligible to get them by that date, the bank said.
— From news servicers