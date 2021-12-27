

Ford Motor Co. is recalling 184,698 Ford F-150 pickups from the 2021 and 2022 model years, warning the drive shaft may fracture and prevent wheels from turning properly and increasing crash risk, according to a filing with federal regulators. It transfers torque to other parts of the vehicle and may become fractured in affected trucks, Ford said. The firm notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Dec. 16 that thermal and acoustic insulators on the underbody of the F-150s “may loosen and contact with the aluminum drive shaft,” which may fracture because of heat buildup or other damage.

U.S. natural gas futures posted their largest gain since late October on a chillier weather forecast that calls for more demand of the heating fuel in Chicago and other large population centers. Futures for January delivery settled 8.8 percent higher at $4.06 per million British thermal units on the New York Mercantile Exchange on Monday for the steepest one-day advance since Oct. 25.

Goldman Sachs, one of Wall Street’s staunchest advocates of returning employees to offices, will require staffers to get tested more frequently for the coronavirus and receive vaccination booster shots as the firm stands by its workplace philosophy through surging infection rates in New York. Starting Jan. 10, mandatory testing will double to twice weekly, the investment bank announced in an internal memo on Monday. And by Feb. 1, anyone entering offices must have received a booster shot, if they’re eligible to get them by that date, the bank said.