Productivity remained weak in 2nd quarter Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight U.S. productivity slumped for a second-straight quarter as the economy shrank, driving another surge in labor costs that risks keeping inflation elevated and further complicates the Federal Reserve’s efforts to tame inflation. Productivity, or nonfarm business employee output per hour, decreased at a 4.6 percent annual rate in the second quarter after falling at a 7.4 percent pace in the previous three months, the Labor Department reported Tuesday.

That marked the weakest back-to-back readings in data back to 1947. On a year-over-year basis, output per hour fell by the most on record.

With the drop in productivity, unit labor costs jumped at a 10.8 percent rate in the second quarter from the prior three months.

— Bloomberg News

Loan payment freeze aided student credit

The pandemic-era freeze on student debt payments has “dramatically” improved credit scores for Americans who borrowed money to pay for college, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said.

About 30 million people saw improvements in their risk profile, with the biggest gains going to borrowers who were delinquent before the pandemic, New York Fed economists said in a blog post on Tuesday. They were summarizing the findings of an annual report on U.S. student debt, which exceeds $1.7 trillion in total.

The moratorium on repayments and interest charges for federal student loans has been in place since the pandemic began in early 2020. It’s set to expire on Aug. 31, though the Biden administration is weighing another extension, as well as a partial debt forgiveness for some borrowers.

“The end of forbearance will have impacts on credit scores, borrowing, and household cash flow over the coming year for the 38 million federal borrowers that have benefited from the pause,” the New York Fed researchers wrote. “Some borrowers will enter delinquency or default.”

With repayments on hold, about two-thirds of student-debt holders had balances that were growing or flat at the end of 2021, compared with just 48 percent in 2019. That’s an increase of roughly 3.2 million borrowers.

There was also a shift in the typical size of debts, with larger loans accounting for a bigger share of the total.

— Bloomberg News



Credit-card spending is slowing down as U.S. consumers feel the impact of rising rents and other increased costs, according to Bank of America. Spending on credit and debit cards per household increased in July by 5.3 percent from a year earlier, down from 5.7 percent in June, Bank of America Institute said in a report Tuesday. That pace lags behind inflation, suggesting real spending “continues to be under pressure,” economists led by David Tinsley said in the report. Americans are facing the fastest inflation in decades -- driven especially by higher costs of food, energy and shelter -- which is leaving less money left over for discretionary purchases.



Online prices in the United States declined from a year earlier in July for the first time since 2020, as pandemic-era demand for consumer goods cools off. Prices dropped by 1 percent on an annual basis, according to the Adobe Digital Price Index, ending a run of 25 straight months of inflation in goods purchased online. Consumers spent $73.7 billion online last month, Adobe said. The largest price drops in July were in the prices of electronic goods, which fell 9.3 percent from a year earlier, according to Adobe. Toy prices fell 8.2 percent and clothing by 1 percent. Less encouraging for consumers was the acceleration in online food inflation, with prices rising a record 13.4 percent from a year earlier.

— From news reports

