Boeing easily beat rival Airbus in orders for new planes last month but trailed its European rival in delivering planes to airline customers. Boeing said Tuesday that it took orders for 31 planes in July while 17 others were canceled, resulting in a net gain of 14. That compared with two orders for Airbus. Boeing delivered 28 planes in July, including nine 737 Max jets sent to Irish airline Ryanair. That fell short of Airbus, which delivered 47 planes last month.