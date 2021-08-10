Volkar spoke during a hearing in San Jose as U.S. District Judge Edward Davila weighed a request by Dow Jones to unseal prosecutors’ psychological evaluation of Holmes. Health records of defendants are often kept confidential in court proceedings.
Davila ordered lawyers for Holmes and co-defendant Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former president of Theranos, to sort through what can be unsealed by the end of the week to discuss at an Aug. 16 hearing.
John Cline, a lawyer for Holmes, told the judge “a significant part” of the sealed records can be made public.
TECHNOLOGY
Wait times for chip orders lengthen
The amount of time it’s taking for chip-starved companies to get orders filled has stretched to more than 20 weeks, indicating the shortages that have held back automakers and computer manufacturers are getting worse.
Chip lead times, the gap between ordering a semiconductor and taking delivery, were 20.2 weeks in July, an increase of more than eight days from June, according to research by Susquehanna Financial Group. That gap was already the longest since the firm began tracking the data in 2017.
Shortages of microcontrollers — logic chips that control functions in cars, industrial equipment and home electronics — jumped in July, the report said. Lead times for that type of chip are now 26.5 weeks, compared with a typical range of six to nine weeks. But the lead times were reduced for power management chips, semiconductors that regulate the flow of electricity in everything from smartphones to solar power generation.
WORK
Citigroup employees must be vaccinated
Citigroup told employees returning to offices in the New York area and other big U.S. cities that they’ll need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, among the more restrictive moves by a U.S. financial firm as companies contend with the deadly virus and its highly contagious delta variant.
The decision also affects workers in Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston and D.C., the bank told employees in a memo Tuesday. Citigroup expects employees to begin returning to offices at least two days a week starting Sept. 13.
“Given the increased number of employees returning to these buildings, and the delta variant in the U.S., we are taking this approach to ensure a safe workplace,” Sara Wechter, Citigroup’s head of human resources, said in a LinkedIn post Tuesday.
Staffers at the company’s bank branches are encouraged but not required to get coronavirus vaccines. Mask-wearing is required for all office and branch employees regardless of whether they’ve gotten shots, Citigroup said.
Also in Business
PayPal’s Venmo is expanding its cryptocurrency offerings just months after allowing the digital assets on its platform. Venmo created a new “Cash Back to Crypto” offering that allows credit cardholders to automatically buy crypto from their Venmo account using cash back earned from purchases, the company said Tuesday in a statement. The crypto purchases made using this option won’t have any transaction fees, but there will be a cryptocurrency conversion spread built into each monthly transaction.
Boeing easily beat rival Airbus in orders for new planes last month but trailed its European rival in delivering planes to airline customers. Boeing said Tuesday that it took orders for 31 planes in July while 17 others were canceled, resulting in a net gain of 14. That compared with two orders for Airbus. Boeing delivered 28 planes in July, including nine 737 Max jets sent to Irish airline Ryanair. That fell short of Airbus, which delivered 47 planes last month.
