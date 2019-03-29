Readers share their stories of interviewer mind games.

In a column about personality tests and mind games in interviews, I asked readers to share real-life examples.

Several mentioned Daniel H. Funkenstein, a psychiatrist at Harvard Medical School famous for conducting “stress interviews” that involved asking candidates to open a sealed window or take a seat when none was available. Edward Tabor of Bethesda, Md., who interviewed with Funkenstein, reports: “He asked me about academic topics that I immediately knew were fake, apparently to see if I would try to pretend I knew about the nonexistent subject. At one point, he leaned forward, putting his nose about one inch away from my nose, apparently to see how I would react.”

More examples:

We typically offer interview candidates a beverage. As CEO, I am often the last to see them, and I always pay attention to how they leave once we are finished. Do they pick up their coffee cup and ask where the kitchen is? Throw away or recycle the water bottle? A potential deal killer for me is when candidates simply stand up and leave without any effort to clean up. Although sometimes nerves take over, this can be a pretty good indicator of their sense of personal responsibility, their theory of “office hierarchy” and their willingness to be an equal member of a community. Same scoring mechanism for men and women.

— Anonymous

I was at my final interview (typically the salary negotiation stage) for a college faculty position. After a lot of softball questions, the campus director pulled out my transcript from University X and asked me to explain why it was marked “unofficial withdrawal.” I had transferred from University X to earn my degree at University Y. Transferees were required to “formally” withdraw to remain eligible for financial aid if they ever returned to University X.

After listening to me trying to justify my failure to follow an obscure university policy decades before, the director laughed and said he asked that only to play mind games because my track record was so solid there were no other “nits to pick.” I learned later that he had a reputation for putting people on the spot and watching them squirm.

— Anonymous

I was interviewed by someone who sat us right underneath a ceiling music speaker in a restaurant. I suspect it was to see if I could concentrate.

— Gus Mancuso, Laurel, Md.

I used to work at a well-known consulting firm that was brutal to candidates and newbies. “Calm under fire” was high praise.

In one example, a candidate would be escorted into the interviewer’s office and offered a glass and a can of soda. What the candidate didn’t know is that the can had been shaken, resulting in a geyser of soda when opened. Most would try to pour the squirting mess into the glass or put their mouth over it. One candidate tossed the spewing can like a live grenade out into the hall, where it rolled into the adjacent office (much to the occupant’s dismay).

After I was hired, I made it one of my pet projects to document and change disrespectful elements of the firm’s culture, eliminating many unfair (some now illegal) practices.

By the way, I was the candidate who chucked the soda grenade.

— David Lease, Reston, Va.