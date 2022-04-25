Railroads offer $600 payments to workers ahead of contract resolution

Placeholder while article actions load

Railroads offer $600 payments to workers Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight All the major railroads plan to offer their employees up to $600 a month in advance of raises they expect to pay once the two-year-old national contract talks are eventually settled. But a coalition of unions that represents more than 105,000 railroad workers said Monday they’ll refuse the payments partly because workers would be on the hook to repay some of the money if the eventual raises aren’t big enough to cover the payments. The unions want the National Carriers’ Conference Committee that represents more than 30 railroads to negotiate a contract instead.

The railroads all announced their payment proposal Friday,

a few days after CSX said it had offered payments to its unions.

Associated Press

Former eBay executive pleads guilty

A former eBay security executive pleaded guilty Monday to harassing a Massachusetts couple who wrote a newsletter by arranging anonymous messages on Twitter and home deliveries that included a bloody pig mask and live insects.

Advertisement

Jim Baugh, eBay’s former senior director of safety and security, pleaded guilty in Boston federal court to nine counts including conspiracy, stalking through interstate travel and witness tampering.

Baugh is one of seven former eBay workers who were charged in 2020 with harassing the couple in Natick, Mass., behind the newsletter EcommerceBytes.

They did so after two top executives, including former chief executive Devin Wenig, expressed frustration with the newsletter, according to prosecutors and a lawsuit the couple, David and Ina Steiner, filed against eBay.

Wenig was not charged and has denied knowing about the scheme.

Prosecutors said the Steiners in August 2019 began receiving anonymous, harassing messages on Twitter and what Kosto said were “unwanted and disturbing” deliveries to their home.

Advertisement

Reuters

GM plans to sell an electrified Corvette

General Motors says it will offer an electrified Chevrolet Corvette as early as next year.

GM president Mark Reuss said in a statement Monday on LinkedIn that the automaker will also sell a fully electric Corvette sometime in the future.

An electrified vehicle generally means a gas-electric hybrid or a plug-in rechargeable hybrid, but more details are expected at a later date. Interest in electric vehicles is increasing among consumers as demand for an electric Corvette has been building among the sports car’s fan base.

President Biden said in August that he’d had a conversation with GM CEO Mary Barra about wanting to test drive an electric Corvette once it’s built.

Earlier this month GM and Honda announced they are planning to co-develop some affordable electric vehicles that will use GM’s next-generation Ultium battery technology. In January, GM said it plans to spend nearly $7 billion to convert a factory to make electric pickups and build a new battery cell plant.

Advertisement

GM has pledged to have 30 electric vehicle models for sale globally by 2025.

Associated Press



Facebook owner Meta Platforms is opening its first retail store in California, hoping to introduce people to virtual reality worlds with a try-before-you-buy approach. The Meta Store will open May 9 in Burlingame and showcase the company’s hardware products. Visitors are encouraged to “interact with everything,” including the Portal video calling hub, Quest 2 virtual reality goggles and Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses.

From news reports

GiftOutline Gift Article