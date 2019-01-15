Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, are joined by furloughed federal workers at an event to discuss the impact on families from the partial government shutdown and President Donald Trump's demands for funding a U.S.-Mexico border wall, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

A group of rank-and-file House Democrats invited to meet with President Trump at the White House Tuesday refused to attend, a snub of the president and the latest sign there’s no end in sight to the weeks-long government shutdown.

“Today, the president offered both Democrats and Republicans the chance to meet for lunch at the White House. Unfortunately, no Democrats will attend,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders. “The President looks forward to having a working lunch with House Republicans to solve the border crisis and reopen the government. It’s time for the Democrats to come to the table and make a deal.”

Fellow Democrats had urged their colleagues to turn down the White House invite as they sought to project a united front against Trump’s demands for $5.7 billion for a border wall. Democrats say they will negotiate only after Trump re-opens the rest of government, which he’s refusing to do.

The partial shutdown entered its 25th day Tuesday and is now the longest such funding lapse in U.S. history, and there’s no sign of either side blinking.

Shortly after the statement from Sanders, House leaders made clear they did not want to see individual lawmakers breaking off to have lunch with the president.

“The question that I think everyone can reasonably ask is, is he inviting people to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to really try to resolve this problem, or to create a photo op so he can project a false sense of bipartisanship,” said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), who chairs the House Democratic Caucus. “That is a question that I think every individual member will have to entertain for themselves.”

It remains unclear which Democrats had been invited to the white House.

Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.), a leader of the new class of freshmen House Democrats, said that none of the freshmen at a class meeting Tuesday morning acknowledged having received a White House invite.

“I would say that that is definitely the general feeling, is that whoever goes to the White House is kind of setting themselves up to be used as a stunt,” Hill told reporters at the Capitol.

The one lawmaker who had publicly revealed having been invited is Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), a leader of the centrist Blue Dog Democrats. She declined to attend, citing a scheduling conflict.

A Democratic aide said around a half-dozen lawmakers had been invited to the White House meeting. The aide spoke on condition of anonymity to reveal private discussions.

Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Tenn.), a senior member of the Blue Dog Coalition, said there was reluctance expressed at a meeting of the group Monday night to attending the White House meeting, “lest they be used as a prop.”

Amid the confusion surrounding Tuesday’s meeting, the White House sought to organize a new meeting with House Democrats for Wednesday, sending out an invitation to bipartisan members of the Problem Solvers Caucus, according to two Democrats familiar with the invitation. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential communications.

The outreach from the White House came with concerns mounting in the Capitol over the impacts of the government shutdown, with both sides dug in and no negotiations happening between Trump and congressional leaders. Trump continues to demand billions for his wall — and Democratic leaders continue to refuse. Democrats say they are willing to negotiate over border security, but only if Trump reopens the rest of the government first, which he’s refused to do.

“The Democrats are completely unified and our objective is to reopen government,” said Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), a member of the House Democratic leadership.

It seemed unlikely that the White House efforts to pick off individual Democratic members would go anywhere. But the efforts represent a recognition that negotiations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) have failed to dislodge an impasse that has closed large parts of the government since Dec. 22.

Democratic leaders have worked to maintain a united front opposing any increase in funding for border barriers and security beyond the $1.3 billion annual allocation.

Since Democrats took over the House earlier this month, the party has repeatedly passed legislation that would reopen the government while denying Trump additional wall money. Trump has said he would veto the legislation, and the bills have stalled in the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said he will not take up any legislation to reopen government that lacks Trump's support.

Some 800,000 federal workers have been affected by the shutdown. Many workers missed their first paycheck last week, leading to broad hardship and union lawsuits.

The Treasury Department, including the Internal Revenue Service, is unfunded, complicating preparations for the height of tax season. White House officials warned earlier this month that the nation’s food stamp program was at risk of running out of funding in March if the shutdown is not resolved.

The departments and agencies affected by the shutdown make up about a quarter of the parts of the federal government that are funded by Congress.

The Pentagon is mostly unaffected, since a spending bill for the military was passed by Congress and signed by Trump in 2018. Congress and the president also passed legislation to fund the Labor Department, the Health and Human Services Department and others, before Trump’s demands for wall money ground negotiations on other spending bills to a halt.

Programs such as Medicare, Social Security and Medicaid also are unaffected, since their budgets proceed automatically, without the need for annual congressional appropriations. The Russia investigation of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III also is unaffected since it is paid for by a permanent, dedicated funding stream.