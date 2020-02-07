“The likelihood of a recession occurring over the next year has fallen noticeably in recent months,” the Fed said, basing its conclusion on models of recession probabilities that incorporate the behavior of bond markets and other factors.

Among the risks the Fed did note: the fallout from the spreading outbreak of coronavirus in China, “elevated” asset values, and near-record levels of low-grade corporate debt that the Fed fears could become a problem in an economic downturn.

Concerns about the virus and the possible disruption to Chinese economic growth as a result of it sent stock markets lower on Friday, despite a strong U.S. jobs report showing the economy added 225,000 jobs in January.

While a White House official on Friday said the likely impact on the United States will be “minimal,” the disease has introduced an unexpected and unpredictable problem into an economic outlook that the Fed felt was starting to improve.

— Reuters

AUTO INDUSTRY

Hyundai recalls 430,000 small cars

Hyundai is recalling nearly 430,000 small cars because water can get into the antilock brake computer, cause an electrical short and possibly an engine fire.

The recall is another in a series of problems that the South Korean automaker and its related company Kia have had with engine fires during the past few years. Past problems have triggered an investigation by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The latest recall covers certain 2006 through 2011 Elantra and 2007 through 2011 Elantra Touring vehicles.

The company says the electrical short can cause a fire even when the cars are turned off. But Hyundai said Friday that the rate of fires is so low that it’s not necessary to park the cars outside.

Hyundai said in documents filed with the U.S. government that it has three reports of fires and no related injuries.

Dealers will install a relay in the cars’ main electrical junction box to prevent short circuits while the car is turned off.

Last April, NHTSA opened two new investigations into fires involving Hyundai and Kia vehicles after getting complaints of more than 3,100 fires and 103 injuries.

The agency granted a petition seeking the investigations by the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety, a consumer advocacy group.

The investigations, one for Hyundai and the other for Kia, cover non-crash fires in almost 3 million vehicles from the affiliated automakers. The probes cover the 2011 through 2014 Hyundai Sonata and Santa Fe, the 2011 through 2014 Kia Optima and Sorento, and the 2010 through 2015 Kia Soul.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

Ford on Friday shook up its top management, naming strategy chief Jim Farley as chief operating officer and promising skeptical investors the company will kick a slow-moving turnaround into a higher gear. The No. 2 U.S. automaker's move positions Farley, 57, as potential heir to Chief Executive Jim Hackett, who took over in May 2017. Farley is currently president of new businesses, technology and strategy but will now be responsible for all global operations as well as future technology like self-driving cars.

A former United Auto Workers official, charged with conspiring with other union leaders to embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars of workers' dues, pleaded guilty on Friday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan said. Vance Pearson, 58, was arrested in September after a criminal complaint against him showed vast sums being spent on lavish entertainment by labor leaders — including $440 bottles of champagne and scantily clad women to light union leaders' cigars.