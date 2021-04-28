Report cites front-end collision in Tesla crash

The vehicle sustained “a significant front-end collision” that may have damaged the battery, power distribution system or battery-temperature control systems, causing the lithium-ion cells in the Tesla to ignite, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.
Tesla’s vice president of vehicle engineering, Lars Moravy, said Monday that Tesla found the steering wheel of the vehicle to be “deformed, leading to the likelihood that someone was in the driver’s seat at the time of the crash.”
— Bloomberg News
POSTAL SERVICE
Senate panel advances Biden nominees
President Biden’s three nominees to the U.S. Postal Service’s governing board won approval from a Senate committee Wednesday and will advance to the full chamber for a final vote.
The nominees are Ronald Stroman, a Democrat and the recently retired deputy postmaster general, who was nominated for two consecutive terms; Anton Hajjar, a Democrat and former general counsel to the American Postal Workers Union; and Amber McReynolds, an independent and chief executive of the National Vote at Home Institute.
The panel also voted to advance Kiran Ahuja, Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of Personnel Management.
— Jacob Bogage
Profit for Yum, which runs Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and KFC restaurants, more than tripled during the first quarter, and same-store sales surged as coronavirus restrictions began to lift this year. Yum Brands earned $326 million, or $1.07 per share, for the period ended March 31, which last year was marked by exploding covid-19 infections in the United States. In that three-month stretch last year, the company’s profit fell to $83 million.
Johnson & Johnson persuaded an appeals court to throw out a $117 million award to a banker who alleged the company’s baby powder caused his cancer. Since the New Jersey judge in Stephen Lanzo III’s case erred in allowing some of his experts to testify, J&J and a unit of Imerys SA deserve a new trial, the appellate court ruled Wednesday. Jurors in New Brunswick, N.J., concluded in 2018 that asbestos in J&J’s talc-based powder was a substantial factor in Lanzo developing mesothelioma.
Toyota plans to spend $803 million to retool its factory in Indiana to produce two new “electrified” SUVs; one will be sold by its luxury Lexus brand. The investment paves the way to manufacture the three-row SUVs and will create 1,400 new jobs at the plant in Princeton, Ind., the automaker said Wednesday.
— From news reports
Coming today
8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases first-quarter gross domestic product.