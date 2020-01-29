“This shift has been strongly influenced by federal and state policies that help make renewables the fastest-growing source of electricity,” EIA Administrator Linda Capuano said at an event in Washington.

Coal, meanwhile, will provide 13 percent of U.S. power in 2050, down from 24 percent today, as power plants close. Natural gas, currently the largest source of electricity with 37 percent, will be surpassed by renewables by 2045, according to the EIA.

— Bloomberg News

TRANSPORTATION

Lyft to slash 90 jobs in marketing, sales

Lyft will eliminate about 90 jobs as the unprofitable ride-hailing company seeks to deliver on a promise to stop losing money by the end of next year.

The dismissals represent about 2 percent of employees and affects the marketing and sales departments. The San Francisco-based company said that despite the cuts, it intends to hire more than 1,000 people this year.

“We’ve carefully evaluated the resources we need to achieve our 2020 business goals, and the restructuring of some of our teams reflects that,” Alexandra LaManna, a spokeswoman for Lyft, said in a statement.

Lyft has struggled since going public last year. Like Uber, Lyft built a multibillion-dollar business by heavily subsidizing the cost of rides for customers and offering bonuses to drivers. Both companies have reduced those subsidies in recent months under increased pressure from investors to turn a profit.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Lincoln is building its first fully electric vehicle with Rivian Automotive, the battery-powered truck and SUV maker Ford Motor Co. backed with a $500 million investment last year. In a statement on Wednesday, Lincoln did not say when the battery-powered model will debut or identify the body type of the vehicle. Ford’s luxury division has experienced a resurgence on the strength of a new lineup of sport utility vehicles, led by the hot-selling Navigator.

News Corp.’s Knewz service is now live. The platform is aimed at becoming a new way that readers seek out journalism. The website Knewz.com features headlines from more than 400 large and small publishers, from The Washington Post to the Anchorage Daily News, as well as the left-leaning Daily Kos and the right-leaning Washington Examiner. The headlines, which are curated both by artificial intelligence and human editors, include links that send readers directly to publishers’ websites, where media companies can make money from advertising and subscriptions. Knewz.com doesn’t yet have its own advertising.

Barstool Sports, the sports and pop culture blog, agreed to sell a 36 percent stake to casino operator Penn National Gaming for about $163 million, the latest sign of convergence in sports, media and gambling. Penn National will increase its ownership to about 50 percent after three years with an additional investment of about $62 million, the companies said Wednesday. Penn National will be Barstool Sports’ exclusive gaming partner for as long as 40 years.

More than 193,000 men took new jobs in Canada last year, almost double the number of women, pushing the unemployment rate for men below 6 percent for the first time since records began in 1976. The figures mark a divergence from the United States, where women eclipsed men as the majority of jobholders. The fastest pace of immigration in the Group of Seven is a big factor behind the trend in Canada, spurring a housing boom that’s pushing up demand for everything from plumbers to electricians. A fast-track visa process is also pulling in workers to the male-dominated field of technology, while male immigrants are more likely than women to work outside the home.

— From news services

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases fourth-quarter gross domestic product.

10 a.m.: Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates.