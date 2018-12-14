ECONOMY

Retail sales had slight boost in November

U.S. retail sales rose a slight 0.2 percent in November as strong sales tied to holiday shopping were offset by lower gasoline prices.

The Commerce Department said Friday that retail sales have climbed a solid 5.3 percent this year. In November, non-store retail sales — a category that includes Internet sites — jumped 2.3 percent.

Gas stations hampered retail sales last month. Service stations saw a 2.3 percent drop in sales.

Excluding gas, November retail sales rose a healthy 0.5 percent. Aside from non-store retailers, the gains were fueled by a 1.2 percent increase in purchases at furniture stores and a 1.4 percent growth in sales at electronics and appliance stores.

— Associated Press

AIRLINE INDUSTRY

Spirit takes top spot for on-time flights

Spirit Airlines tops the latest ratings for on-time flights, a stunning turnaround for a discount carrier that consistently ranked as the tardiest airline in the United States three years ago.

The Transportation Department said Friday that 89 percent of Spirit’s flights in October arrived on time, putting it just ahead of frequent winner Hawaiian Airlines and Delta.

It’s the first time the Florida-based carrier has topped the rankings. It finished second in November 2017.

Spirit had the worst on-time performance in every month but one between May 2015 and May 2016. Since then, it has added room in its schedule, reduced red-eye flights and increased the number of pilots who can be called in on short notice.

The government counts a flight as on time if it arrives within 14 minutes of schedule.

— Associated Press

ENERGY

S.C. regulators vote to approve utility merger

South Carolina regulators have approved a deal to rescue a utility company reeling in the wake of a multibillion-dollar nuclear construction failure.

The state’s Public Service Commission voted Friday to approve Dominion Energy’s roughly $15 billion cash and stock bid to buy SCANA, the parent company of South Carolina Electric & Gas.

The deal approved by commissioners would cut customer rates by about $22 a month.

Ratepayers have already paid more than $2 billion for a pair of nuclear reactors abandoned during construction last summer.

Privately-owned SCANA and its minority partner, state-owned Santee Cooper, gave up on the project after a decade of planning and building following the bankruptcy of lead contractor Westinghouse.

Commissioners decided not to adopt an amendment ruling that SCE&G had lied to them about the project to get rate increases.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

General Motors, which announced huge layoffs last month, said Friday that 2,700 out of the 3,300 factory jobs slated for elimination will now be saved by adding jobs at other U.S. factories. Blue-collar workers in many cities will still lose jobs when GM shutters four U.S. factories next year. But most could find employment at other plants, the company said. Some would have to relocate. GM still plans to lay off about 8,000 white-collar workers and another 2,600 factory workers in Canada.

U.S. industrial production climbed 0.6 percent on surging output at mines and utilities last month. The Federal Reserve said on Friday that utility output rose 3.3 percent as power companies were busier because of unusually cold weather. Mining output rose 1.7 percent on higher production at coal mines and oil and gas drillers. But manufacturing was flat in November.

Three companies bid a record-shattering $405.1 million to nab U.S. rights to build offshore wind farms near Massachusetts on Friday. Equinor Wind, Mayflower Wind Energy and Vineyard Wind each pledged $135 million to secure individual leases from the U.S. government, drawn by state pledges to buy offshore wind power. The companies were jockeying over three leases spanning nearly 390,000 acres south of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket where they could install turbines to generate electricity from wind. The location gives them a chance to serve power-hungry cities along the East Coast and help satisfy state pledges to buy renewable energy.

— From news services