ECONOMY

Retail sales, industrial production fell in April

U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fell in April as households cut back on purchases of motor vehicles and a range of other goods, pointing to a slowdown in economic growth after a temporary boost from exports and inventories in the first quarter.

The economy’s outlook was also dimmed by other data on Wednesday showing a decline in industrial production last month. The weak reports came in the midst of an escalating trade war between the United States and China, which has triggered a massive stock market sell-off.

Economists have warned the trade tensions could undercut growth. Following the retail sales report, some economists trimmed their second-quarter growth estimates.

The Commerce Department said retail sales slipped 0.2 percent last month. Data for March was revised slightly up to show retail sales surging 1.7 percent, the largest increase since September 2017, instead of the previously reported 1.6 percent jump.

Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales were unchanged in April after an upwardly revised 1.1 percent acceleration in March.

— Reuters

ENERGY

Russia struggles with oil export disruption

Russia’s efforts to resolve an unprecedented oil-contamination crisis suffered a setback as the nation saw more tainted cargo from a port in the Baltic Sea, days after the government had said the port was clear.

Traders receiving Urals crude at the Ust-Luga terminal said some oil continues to exceed acceptable levels of organic chloride, the contaminant blamed for major disruption to the nation’s exports since last month.

A spokesman for Transneft, which operates the country’s pipeline network, declined to comment. Russia’s Energy Ministry didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

Russia is racing to return oil exports to normal after deliveries to Europe via Ust-Luga and the Druzhba pipeline were halted last month by the chemical contamination. Resolving the problem could take months as millions of tons of tainted oil have to be removed from pipelines in Belarus and Ukraine, as well as storage tanks in the Baltic port.

By Tuesday, flows of clean oil had been restored to the Mozyr refinery in Belarus. The southern leg of pipeline is pumping uncontaminated crude to Ukraine, which should be able to restore clean supplies to Slovakia and Hungary next week, Transneft said on Wednesday.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

JPMorgan Chase will provide $125 million over the next five years to nonprofit groups in the United States and abroad that help people save, pay down debt and improve their credit scores, the bank said on Wednesday. The goal is to aid the expansion of nonprofits that help people become more financially secure and better able to weather financial hardships.

American Express is buying the online reservation start-up Resy, the companies announced Wednesday, the latest move by Amex to establish and maintain a foothold for its card members in some of the world's most desired restaurants. Amex and Resy, founded in 2014, declined to disclose the terms of the deal.

Ford is adding 270,000 vehicles to a recall in North America to fix a gearshift problem that could cause them roll away unexpectedly. The addition covers certain 2013 through 2016 Fusion midsize cars with 2.5-liter engines. The company is urging drivers to always use the parking brake until repairs are made.

A German probe looking at Deutsche Bank prompted by the Panama Papers brought a wave of raids by Frankfurt prosecutors targeting eight wealthy individuals who may have hidden money in offshore companies. The suspects' homes were raided Wednesday, as were the offices of more than 20 banks, tax advisers and asset-management companies in an investigation into tax evasion. The probe, looking into money-laundering allegations, focuses on a former unit in the British Virgin Islands.

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases housing starts for April.

Earnings: Walmart

— From news services