Economists had expected sales to rise 0.5 percent. October’s growth was much smaller than in September, when it rose 1.6 percent, according to the U.S. Commerce Department.

Online shopping sales rose 3.1 percent last month, the Commerce Department said. But at clothing stores and sporting good shops, sales fell more than 4 percent. Department stores had a bigger drop, down nearly 5 percent.

INTERNET

Kids on YouTube see barrage of ads: Study

Children are watching a wide range of videos on YouTube that are full of advertisements, sometimes have violent footage and offer little educational value, according to a report from academics and Common Sense Media, an advocacy group.

YouTube is a juggernaut in kids’ media, and viewership has shot up during the pandemic. But the company has struggled to police the videos that kids watch, even after investing in ways to better moderate children’s content once it became a political problem.

The new report argues that YouTube hasn’t done enough. Researchers collected more than 1,600 videos from 191 parents that their children, all younger than 8, watched on YouTube’s main site this year. Among the findings: Ads were present on 95 percent of the videos in the study. A fifth of the ads were categorized as age inappropriate.

In September 2019, Google reached a $170 million settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for serving ads based on personal data to kids on YouTube.

“Protecting kids and families is a top priority for us,” a YouTube spokeswoman said in a statement.

The study provides one of the more detailed snapshots of children’s viewing behavior on YouTube, said its lead author, Jenny Radesky, a pediatrician at Michigan Medicine C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

RETAIL

Walmart reported strong sales in October

Walmart turned out another stellar quarter as the world’s largest retailer powers through a pandemic that has felled other national chains.

But sales at stores opened at least a year slowed in the three months that ended with October compared with earlier this year as the pandemic gained ground. Americans spent more per trip when they did go to Walmart, but they cut down on the number of visits they made.

Sales at Walmart stores opened at least a year — a key barometer for a retailer’s health — rose 6.4 percent. Same-store sales jumped 9.3 percent during the second quarter, and 10 percent in the first.

Third-quarter profits surged 56 percent and net revenue hit $133.75 billion, a 5.3 percent increase.

