Economists slashed their economic growth estimates for the fourth quarter following Friday’s reports.

“The consumer is still spending, but not robustly enough to support other sectors, especially business investment,” said Joel Naroff, chief economist at Naroff Economic Advisors in Holland, Pa.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell on Thursday told lawmakers that “the U.S. economy is the star economy these days,” compared with other advanced economies, and “there’s no reason that can’t continue.”

Retail sales gained 0.3 percent last month. But the increase in sales, which reversed September’s unrevised 0.3 percent drop, reflected higher motor vehicle and gasoline prices. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales climbing 0.2 percent in October after falling in September for first time in seven months.

— Reuters

FINANCE

Fed: U.S. financial system is 'resilient'

The U.S. financial system appears stable overall, though high levels of corporate debt, the impact of an extended period of low global interest rates, and emerging “stablecoin” proposals could pose risks, the Federal Reserve reported on Friday.

In its latest twice-yearly review of financial stability, the Fed said that conditions had changed little since its last report in May, and that “the core of the financial sector appears resilient.”

Some asset values are high, the Fed noted, pointing in particular to commercial real estate values. But “risk appetite” was felt to be in line with “historical norms,” household debt “at a modest level relative to income,” leverage levels low among the largest banks, and the use of potentially volatile short-term funding posing only a modest risk to financial institutions.

But the report highlighted the Fed’s ongoing concern with record high levels of corporate debt, which some Fed officials worry could go bad if business slows and worsen any economic downturn. In addition, the Fed said low global borrowing costs could over time erode bank, insurance company, and pension fund returns, prompting them to take more risks.

Over time, emerging financial technologies — such as the “stablecoin” crypto currency network proposed by Facebook — could cause trouble, the report said.

— Reuters

Also in Business

J.C. Penney on Friday reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, as the struggling retailer benefited from lower advertising expenses and an increase in margins, sending its shares up nearly 14 percent. To appeal to today's modern shopper, the 117-year-old retailer has partnered with resale clothing company thredUP and is also testing a new store to attract customers with everything from a yoga studio to a video-game lounge and lifestyle workshops.

Volkswagen will invest $66.12 billion by 2024 to develop electric and hybrid cars as well as digital technologies, the multibrand car- and truckmaking group said on Friday. Volkswagen plans to build 75 variants of electric car and around 60 hybrid vehicle models, it said. By 2029, around 26 million electric cars will be built, and 20 million vehicles will use VW's electric MEB vehicle platform, the carmaker said.

— From news services

