RETAIL

Sales strong during preholiday weekend

“Sell” may be the chorus on Wall Street, but optimistic shoppers looking to fill the empty space under the country’s Christmas trees were out in full force during the season’s final shopping weekend.

With Christmas just around the corner, Americans streamed into bricks-and-mortar stores on Saturday and Sunday looking for deals. The International Council of Shopping Centers predicted heading into the weekend that 48 percent of U.S. adults would spend over the weekend, and analysts say early signs point to a blowout.

“Best ever Saturday and Sunday we’ve ever seen,” said Craig Johnson, president of retailer research firm Customer Growth Partners. “Wall Street may be panicking but consumers are not.”

Even as the Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index continues to tumble as fear of a possible slowdown in the new year grips the market, many U.S. consumers are still feeling merry. Higher employment and wages translate into higher household cash flow, Johnson said, meaning that credit cards didn’t do all of the heavy lifting this year. The weather cooperated in most parts of the country and gas prices are lower than last year, so consumers had no excuses not to make those final preholiday shopping treks.

With the window on free, two-day shipping firmly closed for holiday deliveries, gift-givers hustled to value-focused retailers like Walmart, Costco and Target, which all did especially well, analysts said. The only place where wider market concerns may have hit retailers is on the luxury side.

— Bloomberg News

UTILITIES

PG&E under fire, faces regulatory review

After years of wildfires linked to power lines, a deadly explosion and accusations of falsified safety records, California utility owner PG&E Co. is facing a deterioration of trust among state leaders.

The California Public Utilities Commission has begun a formal process to evaluate whether PG&E’s Pacific Gas and Electric utility should be split into separate electric and gas companies, carved into smaller regional subsidiaries or converted into a publicly owned company. The regulator also will look into less drastic steps, such as whether PG&E needs new board members or management.

The step by the utilities commission Friday came a day after a key state senator demanded changes to the board and executive suite.

Scrutiny of PG&E is intensifying over suspicions that one of its transmission lines may have sparked Northern California’s Camp Fire, which killed 86 people last month.

PG&E said in a statement Friday that it recognized state regulators have serious concerns and that it needed to “re-earn” the trust of its customers.

— Bloomberg News

ENERGY

Exxon exploration halted near Guyana

ExxonMobil and a seismic research company it hired to search for oil off the coast of Guyana declined Monday to say when they might resume exploration work halted after a weekend confrontation with Venezuela’s navy.

The foreign ministries of both neighboring South American countries said the incident had occurred within their territorial waters. A century-long border dispute has heated up in recent years as Irving, Tex.-based Exxon has discovered more than 5 billion barrels of oil and gas off Guyana’s shores.

Two ships owned by Norway’s Petroleum Geo-Services halted seismic survey activities after a confrontation Saturday with a Venezuelan navy vessel. The navy did not board the ships and none of the 70 crew members were injured, officials said.

Exxon declined Monday to say when the survey would restart.

— Reuters

Also in Business

China plans to remove import and export tariffs in 2019 on a variety of goods, including import taxes on alternative meals used in animal feed, to secure supplies of raw materials amid trade tensions with the United States and boosting outbound cargoes. Import tariffs on "alternative meals," which include rapeseed meal, cotton meal, sunflower meal and palm meal, will be removed starting Jan. 1, the Finance Ministry said Monday in a statement on its website. China's trade war with the United States has unsettled the global soy market after China virtually stopped all imports of U.S. soybeans.

— From news services