Clorox plummeted the most in more than two decades after forecasting a decline in sales, casting doubt on chief executive Linda Rendle’s gamble that the maker of disinfecting wipes and bleach would hang on to the pandemic-driven customers it picked up over the past year. The company, which also sells Glad trash bags and Kingsford charcoal, posted sales of $1.8 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter, below the lowest analyst estimate. Clorox expects organic sales, which strip out items like currency swings and acquisitions, to decline by

2 to 6 percent in the current fiscal year, with “uncertain” consumer demand playing a central role in the expected performance. On Tuesday, Clorox stock closed down 9.5 percent, to $164 a share.

Hong Kong’s securities regulator fined UBS Group a total of $1.5 million over regulatory breaches, almost 18 months after lifting a ban on the Swiss bank from sponsoring initial public offerings in the city. UBS and UBS Securities Asia were fined $1.3 million and $220,000 million respectively, the city’s Securities and Futures Commission said in a statement Tuesday. The bank was found in breach of failing to include proper disclosures of financial interests in some Hong Kong-listed companies covered in its research reports between May 2004 and May 2018, among other findings.