Uber and Lyft are battling a lawsuit brought by the Massachusetts attorney general, who contends drivers are employees of the companies and should be entitled to full workplace rights under state law, including the minimum wage.
— Bloomberg News
REGULATIONS
SpaceX wins land dispute in Texas
Texas oil regulators voted unanimously in favor of Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket company in a dispute over land already being used to build the billionaire’s Starbase complex.
Members of the Railroad Commission of Texas, the top oil and natural gas industry regulator, voted 3-to-0 on Tuesday to designate SpaceX’s Lone Star Mineral Development unit as the operator of inactive natural gas and oil wells on 24 acres being developed to support Musk’s rocket-launch facility near the mouth of the Rio Grande.
Dallas Petroleum Group claimed ownership of the land and a pair of inactive wells sitting there after an October 2017 deal with Sanchez Energy, which sold the land to SpaceX subsidiary Dogleg Park last year, filings show. Railroad Commission staff determined that Sanchez continued paying property taxes for the land while Dallas Petroleum did not try to do so until just before a January 2021 hearing on the dispute.
Matt Williams, president of Dallas Petroleum, said the company plans to appeal.
— Bloomberg News
MARKETS
Robinhood shares
gain after weaker IPO
Robinhood Markets on Tuesday got the share bounce that was predicted for last week’s much-hyped Nasdaq launch, jumping as much as 29 percent.
Shares of the online brokerage tumbled 8 percent in its listing Thursday, surprising analysts who had expected strong support from the small-time traders it services and for whom it had taken the unusual step of reserving 20 to 35 percent of shares in the flotation.
But filings have since shown that company executives sold shares a day before the launch, with chief executive Vlad Tenev cashing in 1.25 million shares for about $45.5 million, offering a possible explanation for the initial slide in value.
The stock gained about 7 percent Monday after Catherine Wood’s ARK Innovation disclosed it had scooped up more shares in the initial public offering.
On Tuesday, shares closed up 24 percent to $46.80.
Also in Business
Clorox plummeted the most in more than two decades after forecasting a decline in sales, casting doubt on chief executive Linda Rendle’s gamble that the maker of disinfecting wipes and bleach would hang on to the pandemic-driven customers it picked up over the past year. The company, which also sells Glad trash bags and Kingsford charcoal, posted sales of $1.8 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter, below the lowest analyst estimate. Clorox expects organic sales, which strip out items like currency swings and acquisitions, to decline by
2 to 6 percent in the current fiscal year, with “uncertain” consumer demand playing a central role in the expected performance. On Tuesday, Clorox stock closed down 9.5 percent, to $164 a share.
Hong Kong’s securities regulator fined UBS Group a total of $1.5 million over regulatory breaches, almost 18 months after lifting a ban on the Swiss bank from sponsoring initial public offerings in the city. UBS and UBS Securities Asia were fined $1.3 million and $220,000 million respectively, the city’s Securities and Futures Commission said in a statement Tuesday. The bank was found in breach of failing to include proper disclosures of financial interests in some Hong Kong-listed companies covered in its research reports between May 2004 and May 2018, among other findings.
— From news services
COMING TODAY
10 a.m.: Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for July.
Earnings: CVS Health, General Motors, Uber.