Politicians are taking a closer look at Robinhood’s popular free trading app, including its role in last month’s investing frenzy involving GameStop and other “meme stocks.” Robinhood chief executive Vlad Tenev testified at a congressional hearing last week devoted to the episode, which also touched on the firm’s limited access to live phone representatives.

— Bloomberg News

ACQUISITIONS

Goodyear Tire to merge with Cooper

Two of the biggest remaining American tire companies are joining forces.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber is acquiring Cooper Tire & Rubber in a deal with an equity value of $2.8 billion that will combine the two century-old Ohio manufacturers.

Cooper, founded in 1914, is the fifth-largest tire maker in North America based on revenue. The company has about 10,000 employees in 15 countries. In addition to the Cooper brand, it also owns tire companies Mastercraft, Roadmaster and Mickey Thompson.

For Goodyear, the bigger company, the deal will nearly double its presence in China. Cooper will get access to Goodyear’s 2,500 retail locations. The companies had combined sales of $17.5 billion in 2019. By combining, the new company would save about $165 million within two years of closing and free up cash in tax savings.

It will also bring an array of tire brands together under one roof, including Goodyear’s Dunlop and Kelly brands, and Cooper’s Mastercraft and Mickey Thompson brands.

— Associated Press

MUSIC SERVICES

Spotify to expand its global availability

Spotify Technology is introducing its audio service in 80 markets across Asia, Africa and the Caribbean in coming days, expanding the company’s potential market by about 1 billion people.

The steps announced Monday will nearly double Spotify’s geographic footprint and add regions where streaming music is in its infancy. The company already operates in 93 countries or territories.

While the company already has more than 345 million users, fewer than 20 percent come from Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Spotify also announced dozens of new original series, including global sports shows from “The Ringer,” a slate with DC Comics and a show pairing former president Barack Obama with Bruce Springsteen.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business





Epic Games was prevented from widening its fight with Apple over access to its popular Fortnite video game after a U.K. judge said the case couldn't continue in London. Epic had submitted a complaint to the United Kingdom's antitrust tribunal at the end of last year, saying Apple's decision to remove the game from the iPhone maker's App Store was unlawful. The judge ruled Monday that while the United States was a better forum for the Apple dispute, a similar U.K. suit against Alphabet Inc.'s Google could move forward.



LVMH's Möet Hennessy has bought a 50 percent stake in Armand de Brignac, a champagne producer owned by rapper Jay-Z. No financial terms were disclosed for Monday's transaction. Armand de Brignac sold more than half a million bottles in 2019, at prices of $300 and up. The rap star has been an investor in the brand since 2006, when he touted the brand, known for its Ace of Spades logo on a metallic silver bottle, in a video for "Show Me What You Got." Jay-Z bought out Sovereign Brands's stake in the company in 2014.

— From news services

Coming today

9 a.m.: Standard & Poor’s releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for December.

10 a.m.: Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for February.