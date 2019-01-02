TECHNOLOGY

Roku plans subscription channels

Roku said on Wednesday it will begin offering premium video channels to customers for a subscription fee as it expands its free streaming video service.

Premium channels from CBS Corp.’s Showtime, Lionsgate-owned Starz and Noggin from Viacom, among others, will be available to viewers of the Roku Channel, a free video service offered to owners of Roku streaming video devices.

The move by the device maker, which spun off of Netflix in 2008, resembles the lucrative Channels business Amazon launched in 2015 that resold video services on an “a la carte” basis, which has been copied by a variety of rivals. Apple is expected to launch its own streaming video service that will adopt a similar model, people familiar with the plan have said.

Amazon’s Channels business, which has been popular among subscribers of Amazon Prime and has been a big revenue contributor for participating media companies, is expected to have generated $1.7 billion in 2018, according to a recent BMO Capital Markets report, more than doubling since 2017. (Amazon head Jeffrey P. Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)

Media executives say the channels business is popular because it removes hurdles for consumers to subscribe to the services where they are already watching television.

— Reuters

COURTS

San Bernardino lawsuits dismissed

A federal judge has dismissed lawsuits seeking to hold Facebook, Google and Twitter liable to victims of the December 2015 mass shooting in San Bernardino, Calif., for letting the Islamic State flourish on their social media platforms.

In a decision late Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in San Francisco said the attack, which killed 14 people and injured 22 others, was not the direct result of the companies’ alleged providing of resources to the Islamic State.

“A contrary conclusion poses boundless litigation risk and is not tenable given how interconnected communication services are with modern economic and social life,” the judge wrote.

Beeler also found no liability for aiding and abetting terrorism under the 2016 Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA), finding allegations only that the companies were “generally aware” that the Islamic State used their services.

The plaintiffs included victims and relatives of victims of the Dec. 2, 2015, attack at a government building by Syed Farook, 28, a U.S.-born son of Pakistani immigrants, and his wife Tashfeen Malik, 29, a native of Pakistan.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Almost a third of new cars sold in Norway last year were pure electric, a new world record as the country strives to end sales of fossil-fueled vehicles by 2025. In a bid to cut carbon emissions and air pollution, Norway exempts battery-driven cars from most taxes and offers benefits such as free parking and charging points to hasten a shift from diesel and gasoline engines.

Plant-based meat company Beyond Meat said on Wednesday that burger chain Carl's Jr. would add the firm's vegan imitation meat to its menu, the latest big-name restaurant chain to tweak its offerings to attract vegans and vegetarians. Los Angeles-based Beyond Meat sells plant-based burger patties and sausages, heat-and-eat meals and non-GMO foods at grocery chains.

British manufacturers are intensifying their stockpiling efforts as they brace for a potentially disruptive Brexit. Factories reported an almost record increase in stocks last month, IHS Markit said in a report Wednesday. New orders also picked up as firms and their clients rushed to protect themselves before the March exit date.

— From news services