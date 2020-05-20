AD

The move is designed to aid oil companies fighting to survive after the novel coronavirus pandemic quashed fuel demand and a price war broke out between Russia and Saudi Arabia. Prices have recovered somewhat as global producers curb output and U.S. oil companies halt production at some wells.

Yet conservationists said the Trump administration’s decision would encourage more oil production as storage tanks are filling up and the industry still needs to curtail output.

— Bloomberg News

LEGAL

Lawsuit by Mars says

trade secrets taken

Mars sued sandwich chain Pret Panera Holding and its owner JAB Holding for allegedly acquiring thousands of valuable corporate documents from a former executive who left the candy company in February 2019.

Longtime Mars employee Jacek Szarzynski took documents including detailed global financial results for individual products, financial projections, business plans and acquisition opportunities, according to the trade secrets lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in Washington.

JAB, the global mergers-and-acquisitions machine, named Szarzynski as lead operating partner for its newly formed Pret Panera unit after he left Mars, according to the filing. At the confectioner, Szarzynski held leadership roles in the pet care, food and drinks businesses.

“The lawsuit is completely without legal merit,” Tom Johnson, a spokesman for JAB, said in an emailed statement. “JAB has already extensively investigated the allegations through its outside counsel . . . and concluded that neither JAB nor Pret Panera has used or benefited in any way from any Mars information.”

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

The World Bank named Harvard University professor Carmen Reinhart as its chief economist, tapping an expert in the history of debt and financial crises as the global economy suffers its deepest downturn since the Great Depression. The appointment is effective June 15, President David Malpass said in a statement Wednesday. Reinhart is co-author, with Kenneth Rogoff, of the 2009 book “This Time Is Different: Eight Centuries of Financial Folly.” The book made them go-to resources on the history of government defaults, recessions, bank runs, currency sell-offs and inflationary spikes.

Airbus’s A380 is set to become the aircraft industry’s first victim of the novel coronavirus. Air France-KLM said Wednesday it will book a $550 million write-down from the early phasing-out of its A380 fleet, while Emirates, the world’s largest operator of the type, is said to be considering retiring as many as 65 of the double-decker aircraft. Airbus had already opted to discontinue the A380 program as carriers looked to simplify fleets and improve fuel efficiency, but airlines around the world now are opting to retire it early.

Virgin Trains USA said Wednesday that it won’t restart its fledgling railroad service in Florida for months, even as the state begins reopening and mass transit reemerges from the coronavirus shutdown in other parts of the country. The company, which is backed by private equity firm Fortress Investment Group and billionaire Richard Branson, suspended its service from Miami to West Palm Beach in March, shortly before Florida’s stay-home order.

— From news services

Coming Thursday

8:30 a.m.: The Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.

10 a.m.: The National Association of Realtors releases existing-home sales for April.

10 a.m.: Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates.

