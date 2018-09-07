Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., left, and Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., right, listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The top two Republicans in Congress arrived at the White House this week armed with props aimed at flattering and cajoling President Trump out of shutting down the government at the end of this month.

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) showed the president glossy photos of a wall being built along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) brought an article from the Washington Examiner that described Trump as brilliantly handling the current budget process, portraying the GOP as unified and breaking through years of dysfunction.

Their message, according to two people briefed on the meeting: The budget process is going smoothly, the wall is already being built, and there’s no need to shut down the government. Instead, they sought to persuade Trump to put off a fight for more border wall money until after the November midterm elections, promising to try then to get him the outcome he wants, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to reveal details of the private discussion.

The visual aides were a subtle but deft attempt to win over a president known to prefer visual imagery as opposed to wonky typed handouts, and eager to absorb flattery at a time when the White House is enveloped in chaos.

But it could take weeks before it’s clear whether their effort was successful, as the calculated intervention came amid another week in which Trump showed he was wrestling internally with whether to follow GOP leaders’ advice or trust his own, impulsive instincts and the demands of a restive Republican base.

One of Trump’s central campaign promises was the construction of a wall along the Mexico border, and he has so far been stymied by Congress in obtaining the funding he says is necessary. The current construction is largely replacing existing walls and barriers that have existed for years.

Trump originally promised the wall would be paid for by Mexico, but he has recently sought U.S. taxpayer money for the project. He wants $5 billion for 2019, something few lawmakers believe is obtainable. Trump on Friday said the money could either come from Congress or he could try to redirect it from the Pentagon’s budget, adding further confusion to the planning.

The uncertainty has clouded the budget process on Capitol Hill as lawmakers work desperately to finalize spending bills to pay for government operations before current funding runs out Sept. 30 — unable to know whether their efforts will ultimately be thwarted by Trump’s veto.

“You know, he does what he does,” said Dennis A. Ross Ross (R-Fla.). “We have to take control of ourselves and we have to put on the table for the president to sign an appropriations package, and let him account for his decision.”

Since March 1, Trump has said he would happily lead the government into a partial shutdown later this year if lawmakers don’t approve the money he wants to build the wall.

Earlier this year, Trump grew furious several early mornings when he saw news coverage of a giant spending bill, which was being heavily criticized by conservatives for being bloated and stuffed with liberal priorities.

“They are crushing me,” Trump told aides about what the conservatives on Fox News were saying about him.

So Marc Short, who at the time was the White House’s director of legislative affairs, brought Trump a list of what the spending package did for Trump’s agenda, according to administration officials. Trump then calmed down upon learning more of what was in the bill, but told aides he wanted people to be backing him up on television.

Short repeatedly told lawmakers that they needed to get people on TV if they wanted Trump to support it -- and that it was key to him signing the bill.

Lately, Trump has made clear to top aides that he is on the fence about whether to back another bill. On a recent flight to Pennsylvania, Trump polled advisers about whether he should shut down the government. He asked everyone to give their opinion and seemed undecided.

Kellyanne Conway, among others, has pushed against it, White House officials said.

Complicating the process even more is the uncertain outcome of the midterm elections. If Democrats seize control of the House of Representatives, it could become even more difficult for Trump to secure the money.

But GOP leaders are convinced they don’t have the votes to appropriate the money now even though they control both chambers of Congress. They are trying to avoid a messy fight just ahead of midterms.

Trump first seemed to agree with them on Tuesday, telling the Daily Caller that he didn’t want a shutdown.

But by Wednesday, right before the meeting with Ryan and McConnell and as they sat by his side, Trump was raising the possibility of a shutdown again.

“If it happens, it happens,” he said.

After Ryan and McConnell presented Trump with the different images, however, the president changed his tune again. On Thursday, in a Fox News interview, Trump said a fight over the wall could wait.

“I don’t want to do anything that’s going to hurt us or potentially hurt us because I have a feeling that the Republicans are going to do very well,” in the midterm elections, Trump said, during the Fox News interview.

He said “most likely I will not” call for a shutdown, “but we’re going to do it immediately after the election.”

Trump spoke to Fox News in Billings, Mont., where the crowd at a rally roared approval for a shutdown. Some congressional Republicans fear that for all the persuasion offered by GOP leaders in Congress, Trump will respond most strongly to the emotions of a base that wants to see him stand and fight for the wall, his signature campaign promise.

Trump was given assurances at the White House meeting Wednesday that he would have GOP support for the wall fight once the midterm elections are behind them, said Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.).

“He is very passionate about getting a vote on and, again, getting wall funding,” said the lawmaker, who attended the White House meeting. “And I think that what we’ve tried to do is convince him that the best way to do that is to fund the government, get our work done and litigate that anothe … day…I felt like coming out of that meeting that everybody was in the same place.”

Thune said GOP leaders believe that shutting down the government could lead the GOP to lose a number of congressional races in “these districts that we need to win to keep the House” of Representatives.

GOP leaders have found the most effective way to influence Trump’s thinking is by constant, careful, and repeated communication, working closely with Office of Managementbudget director Mick Mulvaneyvaney, and also trying to rapidly assemble spending bills in Congress so they aren’t forced to make last-second decisions.

Democrats, who are also eager to avoid a government shutdown, also appear to be following this approach.

“If you don’t like his view on something, wait 24 hours,” said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “There’s no particular reason to rely on any position he’s taken and so the smartest thing we can do is put together bipartisan bills that have enough support in the legislative branch and put good bills on his desk.”

And to show congressional leaders that Trump has not yet completely made up his mind, he appeared to demure again when asked about it by reporters on Air Force One Friday — while indicating that the advice he is getting from congressional leaders is competing with persuasion from conservative radio and TV personalities.

“I would do it because I think it’s a great political issue,” he said. “I was reading and watching the other day, there are some people I have a lot of respect for. Rush Limbaugh says it’s the greatest thing you can do. Mark Levin, the greatest thing you can do. Your friend (Sean) Hannity, the greatest thing you can do.

“There are a lot of politicians that I like and respect and are with me all the way that would rather not do it because they have races, they’re doing well, they’re up. The way they look at it, might be good, might be bad.”

