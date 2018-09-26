House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday said President Trump has told him he will sign a spending bill to avert a government shutdown.

The House is prepared to pass the legislation later Wednesday and send it to Trump’s desk.

“I’m confident he will sign it. ... This funds our military, this funds opioids, this does a lot of the things that we all want to accomplish together and we’ve had very good conversations with the president,” Ryan told reporters at a press conference.

Asked if the president had told him he would sign the bill, Ryan replied “Yes.”

Current government funding legislation expires at the end of Sunday, setting up the government for a partial shutdown absent action from Trump and Congress.

The legislation contains big spending increases for the Pentagon and the Health and Human Services department for 2019. But it does not contain the funding increase Trump wants for his wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, instead postponing that fight until after the midterm elections.

Trump called the legislation “ridiculous” in a tweet last week, and demanded to know where his wall money was. Trump repeatedly promised during his campaign that the wall would be paid for by Mexico.

White House spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Ryan’s remarks.

The legislation would keep the government running through Dec. 7. It has already passed the Senate.