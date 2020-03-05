A spokeswoman for Albertsons, which owns Safeway, said the company is satisfied with the agreement.

“We are pleased that we were able to reach an agreement with UFCW Locals 400 and 27 early this morning that recognizes our employees for their hard work on behalf of the company,” Albertsons spokeswoman Christine Wilcox said in an email.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400, which represents workers at Safeway and Giant, had taken issue with the company’s stance on retirement obligations. The negotiations continued for six months as the two parties struggled to reach an agreement.

Union representatives said the agreement would protect members retirement benefits moving forward. The company’s pension fund is short $1.7 billion and is expected to become insolvent next year.

— Aaron Gregg

LEGAL

Ex-UAW head accused of stealing $1 million

Former United Auto Workers (UAW) President Gary Jones was charged Thursday with embezzling more than $1 million of union funds amid a U.S. corruption probe that has raised the specter of a federal government takeover of the union.

Jones, 62, of Canton, Mich., was charged in an information, a court document typically used when the government has reached a plea deal with a defendant. J. Bruce Maffeo, a lawyer for Jones, declined to comment. The documents were filed previously and unsealed Thursday.

The UAW said in a statement that members should be angry at Jones, calling the actions he was charged with “a violation of trust.”

Matthew Schneider, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, said federal officials would continue to investigate any corruption allegations, and that a takeover of the union remained an option.

The charging of Jones and other senior UAW leaders has shaken the union and led General Motors to file a racketeering lawsuit against its smaller rival, Fiat Chrysler, which has brushed off the lawsuit as groundless.

Jones resigned his post and UAW membership in November after the union removed him from office, as U.S. prosecutors widened a criminal investigation of illegal payoffs in which at least 13 people have pleaded guilty.

— Reuters

Also in Business

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week, suggesting the labor market was on solid footing despite the coronavirus outbreak, which has stoked financial market fears and prompted an emergency interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve. Labor market strength was underscored by other data Thursday showing planned job cuts by U.S.-based employers fell sharply in February. While the coronavirus epidemic is expected to slow the economy, the labor market stamina could keep the longest expansion on record on track.

Amazon accused European Union competition chief Margrethe Vestager's team of ignoring evidence and being careless in their zeal to outlaw controversial tax arrangements of the world's largest online retailer. The attack from Amazon came at the start of a court hearing on the U.S. tech giant's fight against a $280 million tax bill imposed after regulators said agreements with Luxembourg amounted to illegal state aid. (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

The new buyer of AK Steel warned lawmakers Thursday that without better protection against imports of electrical steel products into the United States, two of the company's mills would be forced to close, leading to the loss of 1,600 jobs. Lourenco Goncalves, head of Cleveland-Cliffs, said the AK Steel mills in Butler, Pa., and Zanesville, Ohio, are unprofitable because of a loophole in President Trump's "Section 232" steel tariffs.