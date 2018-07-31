ENERGY

Oldest U.S. nuclear power plant to be sold

The country’s oldest nuclear power plant is to be sold to a company that plans to decommission the facility in the next eight years.

Exelon Generation said on Tuesday that Florida-based Holtec International has agreed to purchase the Oyster Creek Generating Station in southern New Jersey.

The company said it will contract with Camden, N.J.-based Comprehensive Decommissioning International to decommission Oyster Creek within eight years, more than 50 years ahead of the industry-allowed 60-year timeline.

Oyster Creek is scheduled to shut down in September. It went online in December 1969.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission must approve the sale before it is finalized.

— Associated Press

ECONOMY

Consumer spending jumped in June

U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in June as households spent more at restaurants and accommodations, building a strong base for the economy heading into the third quarter, while inflation rose moderately.

Other data on Tuesday showed employers boosting benefits for workers in the second quarter, but wage growth slowed.

The Commerce Department said consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose 0.4 percent in June. Data for May was revised up to show consumer spending rising 0.5 percent instead of the previously reported 0.2 percent increase.

Prices continued to steadily rise in June. The personal consumption expenditures price index excluding the volatile food and energy components gained 0.1 percent in June. It had risen by 0.2 percent in May.

In a separate report Tuesday, the Labor Department said its Employment Cost Index, the broadest measure of labor costs, rose 0.6 percent after an unrevised 0.8 percent advance in the first quarter.

Wages and salaries, which account for 70 percent of employment costs, rose 0.5 percent in the second quarter, slipping from a 0.9 percent surge in first three months of the year. Private-sector wages and salaries rose 0.6 percent in the second quarter after jumping 1 percent in the January-March period.

Benefits for all workers increased 0.9 percent in the April-June quarter, the biggest gain in four years.

— Reuters

TICKET INDUSTRY

Struggling MoviePass raises prices by 50%

MoviePass, the discount service for movie tickets, is raising prices by 50 percent and barring viewings of most major releases in the first two weeks.

The new $15-a-month rate for up to one movie each day will not make MoviePass profitable. Because it typically pays theaters the full cost of tickets, a movie or two can put the service in the red. The old monthly rate was $10.

To curtail expenses, MoviePass will not allow subscribers to watch most blockbusters until the third week of release. However, a movie distributor can allow earlier viewings through MoviePass via revenue-sharing or other arrangements.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

Consumers were more confident in July, according to Conference Board's consumer confidence index. The research group said Tuesday that the index rose to 127.4 this month from 127.1 in June. The index measures both consumers' assessment of current economic conditions and expectations for the future. Their view of conditions in July was the rosiest since March 2001; 43.1 percent said jobs were "plentiful," the most since March 2001. But consumer expectations for the next six months dropped for the second straight month to the lowest reading since December.