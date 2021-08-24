The envisioned spending includes expenditures outlined previously, such as Samsung Electronics’ long-term goal of investing $151 billion through 2030 to delve deeper into advanced chipmaking. The announcement comes days after Samsung scion Jay Y. Lee walked out of jail. The conglomerate’s de facto leader, who was serving a sentence on graft charges, won release on parole just months ahead of South Korea’s presidential election.
Lee, 53, was sent back to jail for a second time in January, after he was convicted of using bribery to win support for his formal succession at the conglomerate. The billionaire had served six of the 18 months he had been expected to spend behind bars during his second stint, on top of the year he was incarcerated before his initial release in 2018.
McDonald's out of milkshakes in Britain
McDonald’s ran out of milkshakes in England, Scotland and Wales, the latest restaurant chain hit by a labor shortage that’s crippling key industries from transport to food processing.
Supply restrictions meant that some items including bottled drinks are unavailable in more than 1,250 of the fast-food giant’s British outlets, McDonald’s said in a statement. It joins the growing list of large food chains in Britain reporting similar menu gaps, including KFC and Nando’s Group, the South African company known for spicy chicken.
The shortages across the food supply chain come after thousands of workers left Britain following Brexit, with about 14,000 European Union truck drivers departing in the year to June 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics. The British Poultry Council warned that 1 in 6 jobs in its industry were left unfilled by the worker exodus, the Guardian reported.
“Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products,” McDonald’s said Tuesday. “Bottled drinks and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable in restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales.”
Sam Zell's Equity Residential and the luxury home builder Toll Brothers have formed a partnership to develop apartments, looking to deploy $1.9 billion to take advantage of the surging demand for rentals. The two companies will invest about $750 million in equity, plus additional debt, over the next three years to develop projects in Boston, Seattle, Atlanta, Austin, Denver, Dallas-Fort Worth and the San Diego area, the company said Tuesday.
The world's largest container-shipping line is making a $1.4 billion investment in a greener fleet. A.P. Moller-Maersk has ordered eight new vessels, each costing $175 million, that can be propelled by cleanly made methanol instead of an oil-based fuel. They're set for delivery from 2024. Shipping, the backbone of global trade, accounts for almost 3 percent of man-made carbon dioxide emissions.
Alphabet's Waymo has started taking a few San Franciscans on rides in its self-driving sport-utility vehicles and hopes to open the robotaxis to anyone in the city in less than the three years it took to launch in its only other market. Waymo's announcement on Tuesday of its status and plans in San Francisco, a small peninsula of hills, trolleys, bicycles and narrow streets, shows how far there is to go before driverless transport becomes commonplace. The company's all-electric Jaguar I-PACE SUVs initially are serving the more residential western and southern portions of the city. Operators are in driver's seats with hands on their knees — but prepared to steer in an emergency.
