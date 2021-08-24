Alphabet's Waymo has started taking a few San Franciscans on rides in its self-driving sport-utility vehicles and hopes to open the robotaxis to anyone in the city in less than the three years it took to launch in its only other market. Waymo's announcement on Tuesday of its status and plans in San Francisco, a small peninsula of hills, trolleys, bicycles and narrow streets, shows how far there is to go before driverless transport becomes commonplace. The company's all-electric Jaguar I-PACE SUVs initially are serving the more residential western and southern portions of the city. Operators are in driver's seats with hands on their knees — but prepared to steer in an emergency.