Stocks burst to new highs Tuesday following a raft of corporate earnings that beat expectations and renewed optimism that the 10-year bull market can still thrive.

The Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index and the Nasdaq composite broke through previous all-time closing highs in afternoon trading. The S&P was around 2,934, beating its previous closing high of 2,930 from last Sept. 20. The tech-heavy Nasdaq hit 8,124, eclipsing its previous record close of last Aug. 29.

Low interest rates, record employment and reverberations from last year’s corporate tax cut continue to power the U.S. economy.

“You had 50 or so earnings announcements today, and all of them were very good,” said Kenny Polcari of ButcherJoseph Asset Management. “Today’s market is more about the forward guidance showing an improving economy going forward. It continues to be the theme. Three months ago they were talking about recession and poor guidance, and that has not been the case at all.”

Tuesday’s pop came across a broad range of industries amidst the busiest earnings week of the year. Nearly a third of all S&P companies report financial results this week. Nine of 11 stock sectors Tuesday were in positive territory, led by health care, consumer staples and real estate. Consumer discretionary and utilities were the only industries in the red.

As of noon Tuesday, 58 of the 77 companies reporting first quarter results had beat expectations, according to Howard Silverblatt of S&P Dow Jones indices. Thirteen missed analysts’ estimates and six met projections.

The S&P has recovered 24.69 percent of its Dec. 24, 2018, low, Silverblatt said.

The Dow Jones industrial average was close behind the other two major indexes. The Dow had risen as much 160 points, about 0.6 percent, after four of its 30 members — Coca Cola, United Technologies, Verizon and Procter & Gamble — reported strong earnings. The Dow had settled around 26,650 during the afternoon, about 0.64 percent below its Oct. 3, 2018, high.

Oil markets were up too, hitting new highs on the news that the Trump administration is rescinding exemptions that had allowed several countries to buy Iranian oil. The White House is reimposing sanctions against Iran beginning in early May. The move is expected to tighten global oil supplies.

Benchmark Brent Crude oil was trading at $74.40 Tuesday, up 0.50 percent on the day. U.S. West Texas Intermediate was selling at $66.22, up a full percent. Both of those numbers are the highest prices in about five months.

All three major indexes are having a strong year. The S&P 500 is up 17 percent on the year. The Nasdaq is up 22 percent, thanks to a big comeback this year from the so-called FANG stocks, Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet. Microsoft and Apple are also in the FANG mix.

The Dow index of 30 industrial companies is also have a good year, surging 14 percent.

Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble, a key measure of U.S. economic health, predicted strong growth in the United States, and in China higher sales for this year. The Nasdaq was powered, in part, by Twitter, whose stock jumped more than 15 percent. The social media company crushed forecasts, reporting 37 cents earnings per share versus the 15 cents analysts had predicted.

“The most compelling thing is that companies are raising guidance,” said Nancy Tengler of Tengler Wealth Management. “They didn’t expect companies like Coke, P&G and UTX to generate organic growth in the mid- to high- single digits. It tells me that China growth is reaccelerating. That’s good for global growth.”

Other analysts cautioned against getting too excited over Tuesday’s market.

“Earnings season is not over and we can just as easily see some earnings disappointments in coming days,” said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco. “Or we could see some negative developments in the ongoing trade situation. We will probably see a pullback in coming months. All in all, I expect the S&P 500 to end the year modestly above where it is today.”