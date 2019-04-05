U.S. equities posted a second consecutive weekly gain, leaving the Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index 1.3 percent below its record high, as progress toward a China trade deal and signs that the economy remains strong kept this year’s market momentum going.

The S&P 500 rose 2.1 percent in the five days through Friday. The Dow Jones industrial average increased 1.9 percent to 26,425.

Stocks have risen in 11 of 14 weeks so far in 2019, pushing the S&P 500’s year-to-date advance to 15 percent. Concerted efforts from central banks around the world to stimulate growth have helped propel those gains. The momentum picked up this past week as investors grew more bullish on trade negotiations with China and data from the United States and abroad allayed concern about a global economic slowdown.

Chip manufacturers, many of which are vulnerable to trade tensions, have been among the best performers in the stock market rebound. Still, Bank of America on Friday warned that April may mark the beginning of the end as central bank efforts to prop up growth appear to have reached a peak. And this year’s rally has already pushed the benchmark past the year-end targets set by seven of the 25 Wall Street strategists.

The Treasury will sell $42 billion of three-month bills and $36 billion of six-month bills Monday. They yielded 2.43 percent and 2.45 percent in when-issued trading.