The Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index closed within a whisker of its record high as a Friday rally based on optimism the economy remains strong undid losses that came earlier in the week after the Federal Reserve pushed back on expectations for an interest-rate cut.

The U.S. equity benchmark rose 0.2 percent to 2945.65 this past week, leaving it less than one point below its April 30 all-time high. The 30-member Dow Jones industrial average slipped 0.2 percent in the five days, as declines in Walt Disney and Dow outweighed gains in drugmakers Merck and Pfizer. The Nasdaq closed at a record.

Investors have been looking for new catalysts to drive a rally that has pushed the S&P 500 up 25 percent from the brink of a bear market in late December. They found one Friday in data that showed unemployment unexpectedly fell to a 49-year low while payrolls climbed more than forecast in April. That alleviated some of the angst Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell caused earlier in the week when he pushed back on expectations that policymakers’ next move would be a rate cut.

Seven of 11 major S&P 500 industry groups gained for the week, with a 1.3 percent advance in health-care companies leading the way. Energy stocks fell 3.3 percent.

The Treasury will sell $39 billion of three-month bills and $36 billion of six-month bills on May 6. They yielded 2.42 percent and 2.44 percent in when-issued trading.