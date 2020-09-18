The Indian employee charged was identified as Nishad Kunju, 31, of Hyderabad. Others indicted are Ephraim Rosenberg, 45, of Brooklyn; Joseph Nilsen, 31, and Kristen Leccese, 32, of New York City; Rohit Kadimisetty, 27, of Northridge, Calif.; and Hadis Nuhanovic, 30, of Acworth, Ga.

AD

Amazon said it has systems in place to detect suspicious activity by employees and sellers and teams that investigate prohibited activity. (Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

AD

— Bloomberg News

EMPLOYMENT

Fraud inflated Calif. jobless claim numbers

Scammers appear to have inflated jobless claims numbers in California by the hundreds of thousands in recent weeks, probably making national tallies of Americans on unemployment benefits look worse than they already were.

Between mid-August and the first week of September, applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance — a federal relief program intended for self-employed workers and independent contractors — doubled in California to more than 524,000, far above claim levels when the program launched in April, the state’s Employment Development Department said Thursday.

AD

After the state took action to deter suspected scammers from filing false applications in hopes of getting payments, PUA applications dropped more than 72 percent, to 145,790, the department said.

AD

In addition, California’s figures show a wide discrepancy with nationally reported data on continuing PUA claims in the state. While the federal Labor Department reports that more than 6 million Californians are claiming PUA benefits each week, the state’s labor department shows that figure below 2 million, pointing to further data-reporting issues.

Those figures feed into a national total that the Labor Department — which didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment — continues to report each week as an official tally of almost 30 million people receiving unemployment benefits, despite problems with inflated numbers that have been evident for months.

AD

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Three women, two of them from Africa, advanced to the second round of selection to become the next director general of the World Trade Organization as the field was cut from eight to five, the Geneva-based body said Friday. The previous director general, Brazilian Roberto Azevedo, stepped down a year earlier than expected in August. The 25-year-old trade body has never had a female or African leader.

AD

NBCUniversal plans to black out more than 11 channels on Roku's streaming platform Saturday morning, escalating a standoff with the company over its refusal to carry a new video app, Peacock. NBC's Peacock and AT&T's HBO Max have been unable to secure spots on Roku or Amazon Fire TV. (Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.) Roku is demanding, among other things, a cut of the advertising inventory on those apps to sell on its own. Comcast's NBC and WarnerMedia, the AT&T division that runs HBO Max, are rejecting that push.