SEC accuses 10 of stock manipulation

Phillip Frost, a Miami-based biotechnology billionaire, and nine others are facing Securities and Exchange Commission claims that they generated more than $27 million from unlawful stock sales in long-running pump-and-dump schemes that left investors with virtually worthless stock.

Barry Honig of Boca Raton, Fla., led the group by buying large blocks of penny stocks at steep discounts from 2013 to 2018, according to the allegations in a lawsuit filed Friday in federal court in Manhattan. The group would then promote the companies to drive up the prices, while secretly selling their shares.

The agency said the group manipulated the stocks of companies including Miami-based Opko Health, which is led by Frost. Shares of the health-care company fell as much as 28 percent before trading was halted.

“Honig and his associates engaged in brazen market manipulation that advanced their financial interests while fleecing innocent investors and undermining the integrity of our securities markets,” Sanjay Wadhwa, a senior associate director in the SEC’s enforcement division, said in a statement.

Russian extradited to U.S. on hacker charges

A Russian has been extradited to the United States from Georgia on charges that he took part in a massive computer hack, which targeted JPMorgan Chase and other U.S. companies, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

Andrei Tyurin, 35, was arrested in Georgia at the request of U.S. authorities, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman in Manhattan. His lawyer, Florian Miedel, declined to comment on the charges.

Tyurin is the latest person charged in connection with one of the largest data breaches ever. JPMorgan disclosed the breach in 2014 and said it had exposed information associated with about 83 million customer accounts.

Other victims included E-Trade Financial, Scottrade and News Corp’s Dow Jones & Co. Prosecutors said a total of more than 100 million customers of the hacked companies were affected.

Prosecutors said the scheme was led by Gery Shalon, an Israeli who is facing charges over the hack in Manhattan federal court along with two other Israelis, Joshua Samuel Aaron and Ziv Orenstein.

Prosecutors said Tyurin, Shalon and the others made hundreds of millions of dollars through criminal schemes.

Tyurin is charged with computer hacking, wire fraud and conspiracy.

Kaplan: Fed should raise rates into 2019

The Federal Reserve should keep raising U.S. interest rates until mid-2019, and only then needs to take a decision on when it ought to stop, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan suggested Friday.

Kaplan has previously said he thinks the Fed should raise rates three or four more times over the next nine to 12 months to lift interest rates to the 2.5 percent to 2.75 percent range he views as neutral, a view he reiterated Friday at a conference at his bank’s headquarters.

Asked if rates should go beyond that level, as fellow policymaker Chicago Fed President Charles Evans suggested earlier this week, Kaplan said it’s too early to say.

“That’s a judgment that I’m not prepared to make yet, and I don’t have to make yet, because it won’t be until middle spring to middle of next year before we are approaching a level that I think is in the range of neutral, and I will all along the way be revising my views for what is the outlook for the economy,” he told reporters.

