Apple has temporarily closed three retail stores in the United States and Canada after a rise in employee coronavirus cases and exposures. The three stores are in Miami, Annapolis and Ottawa. The company said that all employees will take coronavirus tests before the stores reopen and that it’s staying in touch with the affected workers. On Tuesday, Apple restored its mask mandate for shoppers at all U.S. retail locations and told employees that it would limit how many customers it will allow in stores at one time.

The Internet Association will break up by the end of the year, its board said Wednesday, citing “tremendous growth and change” in the technology industry since the once-powerful lobbying group was founded a decade ago. The association has seen its influence in Washington wane as it has struggled to balance competing interests of its member companies, which include behemoths like Alphabet’s Google, as well as niche companies like Ancestry.com. The Internet Association faced financial difficulty after Microsoft and Uber left the group last month.

Verizon Communications chief executive Hans Vestberg tested positive for the coronavirus eight days ago and has quarantined at home since then with mild symptoms. Vestberg, 56, shared the information Wednesday on a webcast with employees. He said that he’s fully vaccinated and that he hasn’t spread the virus to others. He credited the vaccination for his case being mild and urged all employees to get shots if they haven’t yet.