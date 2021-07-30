“I believe such disclosures are crucial to informed investment decision-making and are at the heart of the SEC’s mandate to protect investors in U.S. capital markets,” Gensler said in a statement Friday.
China’s crackdown, including banning a swath of private education companies from making profits, has triggered a dramatic sell-off in shares as investors reassess how far the government will go in tightening its grip on the economy. Losses in Chinese tech and education stocks have surpassed $1 trillion since February.
Meanwhile, the SEC has faced intense pressure from Capitol Hill to increase scrutiny of Chinese companies as shares of Didi Global Inc. have plunged following its U.S. IPO this month. Right after the listing, China announced it was conducting a security review and restricting the ride-hailing company from adding new customers. U.S. lawmakers have urged the SEC to investigate Didi to find out whether the company knew what steps China was considering and failed to disclose those risks to U.S. investors.
— Bloomberg News
ENERGY
ExxonMobil, Chevron get boost from plastics
ExxonMobil and Chevron swung to their biggest profits since pre-pandemic days amid surging demand and prices for plastics and energy.
ExxonMobil reported $4.69 billion in profit, the best quarter since late 2019, as its chemical division turned in a record performance. Chevron’s $3.1 billion second-quarter net income was its strongest showing since the start of 2020 and prompted the driller to revive share buybacks that were suspended more than a year ago.
The companies’ combined cash flow from operations approached $17 billion, signaling an across-the-broad recovery after the dark days of 2020 that saw the titans of American oil incur massive financial losses.
Chevron’s share repurchases will begin during the current quarter and range between $2 billion and $3 billion a year, around half the amount it devoted to the program before it was suspended in early 2020. Chevron’s move followed similar steps by Royal Dutch Shell, TotalEnergies and Eni, all of which have reinstated buybacks this week.
— Bloomberg News