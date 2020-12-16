The first version, adopted by the SEC in 2012, was defeated in court by the American Petroleum Institute, a trade association that argued that the rule would put resource companies at a competitive disadvantage.
Republicans in the U.S. Congress scrapped a second version after the party gained control of the Senate in 2017. They deployed the then rarely used Congressional Review Act, which allows Congress to overturn recently adopted regulations and bars the agency concerned from reissuing a similar rule.
All three Republican commissioners voted in favor of the rule, which still requires a publicly held U.S. oil, gas or mineral company, or a foreign company whose shares trade on a U.S. market, to disclose payments made directly or by a subsidiary to the U.S. federal government and relevant foreign government.
Both Democrats on the commission voted no to the rule, which requires only aggregated information at a national level in most cases, instead of on a contract-by-contract basis.
— Reuters
Also in Business
Massachusetts securities regulators on Wednesday accused start-up Robinhood Financial of engaging in aggressive tactics to attract inexperienced investors and failing to prevent outages on its online trading platform. Robinhood in a statement said it had not seen the complaint but will continue to work closely and cooperatively with all regulators.
Tyson Foods has fired seven top managers at its largest pork plant after an independent investigation into allegations that they bet on how many workers would test positive for the coronavirus, the company announced Wednesday. The company said the investigation, led by former U.S. attorney general Eric H. Holder, Jr., revealed troubling behavior that resulted in the firings at the plant in Waterloo, Iowa. An outbreak centered on the plant infected more than 1,000 employees, at least six of whom died.
— From news services