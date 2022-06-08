SEC proposal would overhaul market rules

Placeholder while article actions load

Wall Street's top regulator has previewed a set of sweeping overhauls to the rules underpinning the U.S. stock market, setting up a major clash with some of the biggest names in equity trading. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said he has asked the agency's staff to weigh changes with the aim of making the equities market more transparent and fair for retail investors. His plans could directly affect how brokerages including Citadel Securities, Virtu Financial and Robinhood Markets process many retail trade orders.

The possible changes outlined by Gensler would require two votes by the agency’s commissioners to take effect. If enacted, the plans could mark the biggest overhaul for the U.S. stock market in more than 15 years and the agency’s most direct response yet to last year’s wild trading in GameStop and other meme stocks.

“Right now, there isn’t a level playing field among different parts of the market: wholesalers, dark pools, and lit exchanges,” Gensler said in remarks prepared for an event hosted by Piper Sandler. “It’s not clear … that our current national market system is as fair and competitive as possible for investors.”

In what would be one of the most significant changes, Gensler asked staff to consider creating an order-by-order auction mechanism intended to help retail traders obtain the best pricing for their orders. The structure would draw on practices now in place in the options market.

Other key changes Gensler said he has asked staff to consider include having the SEC define directly what it means for a broker to give its clients “best execution” to satisfy agency requirements.

— Bloomberg News

As packages shrink, prices stay the same

Manufacturers are quietly shrinking package sizes without lowering prices. It’s dubbed “shrinkflation,” and it’s accelerating worldwide.

In the United States, a small box of Kleenex now has 60 tissues; a few months ago, it had 65. Chobani Flips yogurts have shrunk from 5.3 ounces to 4.5 ounces.

Shrinkflation isn’t new, experts say. But it proliferates in times of high inflation as companies grapple with rising costs for ingredients, packaging, labor and transportation. Global consumer price inflation was up an estimated 7 percent in May, a pace likely to continue through September, according to S&P Global.

Edgar Dworsky, a consumer advocate and former Massachusetts assistant attorney general who has documented shrinkflation for decades, began noticing smaller boxes in the cereal aisle last fall. He can cite dozens of examples, from Cottonelle Ultra CleanCare toilet paper, which has shrunk from 340 sheets per roll to 312, to Folgers coffee, which downsized its 51-ounce container to 43.5 ounces but still says it will make up to 400 cups.

— Associated Press



Ikea is known for the distinctive names of its home products. The retailer’s Norway branch now wants to help parents browsing the baby-naming department. Ikea Norway has built “a name bank” with more than 800 listings available on its website. The names are drawn from ones Ikea has given to its furniture instead of product numbers since 1948. Ikea names its products after Swedish towns, lakes and other geographical features, but also uses names that have traditionally gone to people. The branch noted that while retailers saw “both a shortage of raw materials and challenges with delivery times” during the coronavirus pandemic, “there is at least no shortage of children” in Norway.



An Amazon executive who recently announced his surprise resignation from the e-commerce giant is joining logistics start-up Flexport as its chief executive. Dave Clark will begin his role at the San Francisco-based company Sept. 1, two months after he steps down from his current role as CEO of Amazon’s worldwide consumer business, Flexport announced Wednesday. Clark and Flexport’s current CEO, Ryan Petersen, will serve as co-CEOs for the first six months, after which Petersen will transition to serve as executive chairman of the company. On Friday, Clark announced his departure from Amazon, where he has worked for 23 years. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

— From news reports

