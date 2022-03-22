The commission also is looking into whether Tesla described accurately in public filings with the SEC whether it complied with disclosure controls.

Details of the probe were revealed Tuesday in the SEC’s response to a motion from a Musk attorney asking a Manhattan federal judge to nullify a subpoena and throw out the 2018 agreement, including a requirement that Musk’s tweets be preapproved by a Tesla attorney.

Shortly after the November tweets about the stock sale, Musk began selling off shares, and he wrote on Twitter that the sale would go to pay tax obligations on stock options. Analysts estimate his tax obligation at $10 billion to $15 billion.

So far he has sold more than 15 million shares worth roughly $16.4 billion. With some sales in late December, Musk is close to selling 10 percent.

Editor in chief for BuzzFeed resigns

The top editor at BuzzFeed News has resigned as the digital-media company cuts staff and projects it will lose up to $20 million this quarter.

Mark Schoofs, who had been editor in chief since 2020, told staff that he is leaving the company. Samantha Henig, the news division’s executive editor of strategy, will replace him on an interim basis.

BuzzFeed is also making cuts to its video and editorial teams at Complex Networks, a youth-focused media company it acquired in June. The cuts amount to 1.7 percent of the company’s total workforce.

The changes came as BuzzFeed announced its first earnings as a public company on Tuesday. It reported fourth-quarter revenue increased

18 percent due to growth in advertising and content sales. But it expects first-quarter sales will decline “by a low single-digit percentage” and the adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization this quarter will be in the range of $15 million to $20 million.

BuzzFeed’s news division, which was started in 2011, won a Pulitzer Prize last year for exposing China’s infrastructure for detaining hundreds of thousands of Muslims in its Xinjiang region.

Carnival cruise line on Tuesday forecast a loss for the year as the U.S. cruise operator's efforts to gradually restart operations after a long pandemic-led hiatus face a setback from a surge in fuel prices related to the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Analysts expect rising fuel costs to temper near-term operating results. Jefferies estimates fuel costs to be 8 to 10 percent higher than previously anticipated for the first half of 2022, and 10 to 11 percent higher for the second half. The company forecast a return to profit in the third quarter as it returns to full capacity and booking trends improve. Carnival has modified its trips to avoid stopping at Russian ports in the summer, and it will also withdraw from any stops in the country for the remainder of the year, it said.



Volvo Car AB warned it will struggle to meet its production forecast for this year as the shortage of semiconductors once again forces factories to a standstill. The disruption is expected to last through the second quarter because of issues procuring a specific type of chip, the Swedish-Chinese carmaker said Tuesday. Volvo now expects only "marginal" growth in deliveries this year, after previously saying sales volumes would rise. While Russia's war in Ukraine has exacerbated supply-chain disruptions in the automotive industry, Volvo said its issues were not related to the invasion.